By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 3, 2024

In German, a penis that is small when limp but gets bigger is a “blutpenis,” and one that’s big limp or otherwise is a “fleischpenis.”

The novelty 1972 hit "Popcorn" was written by Moog pioneer Gershon Kingsley, who fled Germany in 1938 before Kristallnacht. He also wrote the theme for the game show The Joker’s Wild, and the music for the animated logo used by WGBH-TV in Boston.

Book 2 of Plato’s Republic asks if it is more desirable to live as a moral person who is mistaken for an immoral one or vice versa. Philosophy professor Dean Kowalski says this plays out in Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 4, ep. 16, where the morality of the Faith character comes into question and it is concluded that the moral person (Buffy) is always happier than the immoral one.

Netflix shipped more than 5 billion DVDs between 1998 and 2023.

According to author Ross Perlin, Virginia and Massachusetts were fanatically intolerant English-only colonies, while New Amsterdam was tolerant of different languages.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
