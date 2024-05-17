Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Con Slobodchikoff, author of the 2012 book Chasing Doctor Dolittle: Learning the Language of Animals, spent almost 30 years studying prairie dog speech.

In April 2024, Plano, Texas, hosted a symposium about the Habsburg Empire that included family descendants to promote a campaign to make Emperor Karl I and his wife Zita saints. Did you know Texas was once Habsburg land through Charles V of Spain?

Iggy Pop was made a commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French consul general in Miami on behalf of the French government.

In 1955, Quaker Oats bought 19.11 acres in Canada’s Yukon Territory to promote the TV show Sergeant Preston of the Yukon. It printed up 21 million deeds for one square inch of land, but in the end none of the deeds were actually registered and no one got any land.

Agatha Christie liked to go surfing and was among the first Britons to surf standing up.