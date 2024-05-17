Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 17, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Con Slobodchikoff, author of the 2012 book Chasing Doctor Dolittle: Learning the Language of Animals, spent almost 30 years studying prairie dog speech.

In April 2024, Plano, Texas, hosted a symposium about the Habsburg Empire that included family descendants to promote a campaign to make Emperor Karl I and his wife Zita saints. Did you know Texas was once Habsburg land through Charles V of Spain?

Iggy Pop was made a commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French consul general in Miami on behalf of the French government.

In 1955, Quaker Oats bought 19.11 acres in Canada’s Yukon Territory to promote the TV show Sergeant Preston of the Yukon. It printed up 21 million deeds for one square inch of land, but in the end none of the deeds were actually registered and no one got any land.

Agatha Christie liked to go surfing and was among the first Britons to surf standing up.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 10, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 3, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Grace Sorensen, Smooth Nature, Euphonia
Parish
Seafood & Crawfish Festival at Barton Creek Square
Nick Garza's Songwriter Get Along w/ Garrett T. Capps, Kelley Mickwee, Jonathan Terrell, Jesse Woods, Lou Lewis, Paige Plaisance, Cory Reinisch at Devil's Backbone Tavern
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Austin Psych Fest 2024 at the Far Out Lounge & Stage
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  