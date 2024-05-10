Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 10, 2024

In the “Ben Franklin effect,” you like a person a little more after doing them a favor, even if before you didn’t have a great impression of them.

According to a 2023 report on insurance website Insurify, if you drive a foreign car, you are more likely to receive a speeding ticket than if you drive a domestic car. Infiniti accounted for 8.7% of drivers ticketed, with G37 being the model that received the most.

Henry Ford is often credited for creating the stationary assembly line for auto manufacturing, but Ransom E. Olds of Oldsmobile fame actually came up with it.

Most humans see at 60 frames per second, or hertz. Most flies see up to 350 frames per second, while dogs see at 70 frames per second, and cats at about 100 frames per second.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
