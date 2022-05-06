As May waltzes across the freshly dug grave of April, so we feel the first zip up our collective spines of that most hot of girls – summer. How's this queer city supposed to get through These Troubling Times if not to find some ferocious fun worthy of drowning our sorrows?

Foist things foist: Bring out the cake and candles this Saturday, 10pm, for House of Lepore's Mother Natalie at the Nat'chella Birthday Ball. Hosted at Cheer Up Charlies, this ball's dedicated to all things Mother Lepore – serving her face, realness, and, of course, gifts. Categories are a mix of both OTA (open to all genders) and gender-specific, with cash prizes ranging from $100 to $300. And keep the vibe rolling, bb, because there'll be an afterparty DJ'd by Orya.

Sundays are for resting (honk-shoe, honk-shoe) but Mondays are for movies: Hyperreal Film Club gives the girlies queer gore and glam on May 9 with their Hotel Vegas screening of Jennifer's Body. An Aughts pop-horror classic, Megan Fox brings demonic perfection as Jennifer Check, the popular girl who's possessed post-sacrifice by a fame-hungry boy band, and Amanda Seyfried gives nebbish repression as BFF/kinda love interest Needy unraveling why her friend's got a taste for boy flesh. Mareux's "The Perfect Girl" music video opens.

On a more selfish note, your once and future editor boy has a little event of his own to toot about. This Friday, 8pm, I'll be at the Museum of Human Achievement giving a PowerPoint presentation on finding trans erotica as a part of indie game meetup Games Y'all. Come hear about me delving into the itch.io depths to find a short story about an FTM human domming a cis werewolf at a monster BDSM party and other sexy trans fictions.

2 to Do

Femme Boy Record Release Party Time for a Femme Boy fete, with performances from Mama Duke, Babiboi, and the siren himself, Caleb De Casper, alongside Vestite and as part of Casperella, a collab with Sabrina Ellis. Sat., May 7, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. $15. fb.com/hotelvegas.

The History of Boyz The Boyz of Austin are queerin' the past for a gayer tomorrow. Join 'em on a time-traveling trip through ancient Egypt, the Greek Parthenon, Shakespeare soliloquies, cowboy mythos, and more. Excellent, my friends. Tue., May 10, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Q'd Up

TheleMagick: P.L.U.R. Get in yer best Kandi look and rave the night away at this electronic dance party. Fri., May 6, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Grounded Dance Cardio Dance your butt off with Erica Nix. Sat., May 7, 10am. Fareground, 111 Congress. instagram.com/workoutwithericanix.

Second Annual Trans Picnic Sat., May 7, noon-7pm. 8601 S. First. fb.com/transresistanceoftexas.

Pup 201: Handler Edition Learn the basics of handler headspace. Sat., May 7, 3-4:30pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. fb.com/events/667882707839177.

Nat'Chella Birthday Ball See above. Sat., May 7, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

TGQ Social Sun., May 8, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/thebutterflybaraustin.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté Get down to Oilcan's for a tasty show from a breakout star of RuPaul's season 14. Cheeki Khant and Jame Perry host. Sun., May 8, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $25-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Hyperreal Film Club See above. Mon., May 9, 7:30pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. fb.com/hyperrealfilmclub.

Kat and Dylan Do Gender Austin's only variety show featuring one transsexual and one genderless void. Wed., May 11, 9:30-10:30pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $8. falloutcomedy.com.