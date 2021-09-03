Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021

As of 2020, it cost 7.62 cents to produce a nickel, 8.62 cents to produce a quarter, 3.73 cents to produce a dime, and 1.76 cents to produce a penny.

EPCOT stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

Royal boys wear shorts until age 8, after which time they are allowed to wear trousers. The protocol dates back to the 16th century when royal boys had to wear gowns or dresses until the age of 8.

Before August 1, 2018, a bowler did not have to have their fingers in all of the holes in a bowling ball, according to United States Bowling Congress rules. Balls could have more than the typical three holes. The new rule required extra holes to be plugged, and also permitted bowling without using the thumb hole.

Female fruit flies are born to reproduce. They become sexually active 8-10 hours after they hatch.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
