Just before World War II, about a quarter of all food- and waterborne diseases came from milk. Now it's less than 1% thanks to pasteurization and refrigeration.

In 2020, the Tokyo Police Department collected nearly 3 million items, almost a quarter million of which were umbrellas.

Napoleon wore a cologne with hints of bergamot and lemon, giving it a sour and sweet scent. The cologne may have also poisoned him to death.

People in love spend 85% of their waking moments thinking about the person they're in love with, according to Helen Fisher, an anthropologist at Rutgers University.

Among zoo animals, elephants get vaccines designed for horses, and bears get vaccines designed for dogs.