Snapshot: SAGE Studio’s Fall Show

SAGE Studio is surprisingly small – it's an 8-by-10-foot shipping container converted into a combo work-gallery space on the grounds of East Austin's Shady Studios (828 Airport) – but its founders Lucy Gross and Katie Stahl and artists are providing a big boost for the art of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We didn't see that many opportunities for these artists," says Gross. "We saw this gap in Austin and more than anything, we feel like it's really important and really valuable for people in the art community to get to see and interact with these artists."

Part of that effort to garner a wider audience manifested in Friday night's opening of SAGE's fall show (their second exhibition since opening in May) – featuring six Texas artists with autism, Down syndrome, and other disabilities – which "Snapshot" documented while getting the lowdown on the studio's origins and future goals.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.