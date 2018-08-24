Snapshot: The Secret Behind Sazón’s Award-Winning Hot Sauce

The secret behind Mexican restaurant Sazón's success as a four-time first-place winner of the "Red Sauce, Restaurant Category" (Hall of Flame status, y'all) at the annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is obvious, if you ask co-owner Margarito Aranda Jr.

"It's gotta have balance," he says, "[in the] flavor profile as well as the heat. If I'm not gonna taste my dinner because that salsa burned a hole in my mouth, it defeats the purpose."

When Aranda and his wife Maria Cecilia opened the eatery in 2006 after meeting at Curra's Grill (he was general manager, she was prep cook), they created a menu of multiregional, authentic Mexican cuisine with only one expected ATX Tex-Mex standard added: free chips and salsa. But they consciously veered away from the "all garlic, all cumin" salsa recipes "where you don't taste any of the fresh peppers" found at many local fusion joints. During a recent visit to the Southside mainstay, Aranda gave "Snapshot" a glimpse of the process and history behind their special house blend.

