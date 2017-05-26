Soccer Watch

If you need a soccer fix in the wee hours, the U-20 World Cup in South Korea is on Fox Sports 1 and 2 almost every morning for the next couple of weeks – mostly at 3 & 6am, or 1 & 4am on a few days. The highly touted U.S. needed a 94th-minute goal from Fulham striker Luca de la Torre to earn a 3-3 draw with Ecuador in their first group stage game Monday. They play Senegal Thursday, and Saudi Arabia Sunday morning, May 28, at 4am. Then if they make it out of the group, they'll be in the round of 16 either Wednesday or Thursday morning, May 31 or June 1. The quarterfinals are Sun.-Mon., June 4-5, with the semifinals Thu., June 8, and the final Sun., June 11.

This Sat., May 27, is Cup Final day in Europe: The FA Cup final is a London derby – Chelsea vs. Arsenal – at 11:30am on Fox. Later on, the German Cup final, Frankfurt-Dortmund, is at 1pm on ESPN3; Spain's Copa del Rey, Barcelona-Alavés, is on ESPN Deportes at 2:30; and the Coupe de France pits Austin's sister city, Angers, against Paris Saint-Germain at 2pm, streaming online only... Manchester United and José Mourinho salvaged their season Wednesday, overpowering Ajax Amsterdam, 2-0, to lift the Europa League trophy; Ajax finished second here, as they had in Holland... Juventus and Real Madrid are in the European Champions League final next Sat., June 3, in Cardiff, Wales, at 1:45pm on Fox... San Antonio FC is USL's only remaining undefeated team through 10 matches; next up is a home-and-away series against Kansas City's Swope Park Rangers: in K.C. this Friday, at home at Toyota Field next Sat., June 3, at 7:30pm. See www.sanantoniofc.com... Soccer Assist's third annual Soccer Social/Fundraiser is Fri., May 26, 7-11pm at the Rock Rose Hall, featuring Austin legend Bob Schneider, plus free drinks and appetizers, dancing, local soccer glitterati, and a silent auction; register and see more info at www.soccerassist.org.