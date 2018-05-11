A Brief History of Rooster Teeth

2002

2003

The original trailer forairs on DrunkGamers.com. The site closes soon after.

April 1: "Why Are We Here?" – the first episode of Red vs. Blue – launches RoosterTeeth.com.

2008

July 6: Gaming-centric sub-brand Achievement Hunter debuts.

Dec. 9: The first RT podcast, The Drunk Tank, goes up on iTunes and the Zune Marketplace.

2009

Feb. 26: Rooster Teeth launches its first live-action show, Captain Dynamic.

2011

May 27: The first RTX convention; 200 fans are expected. Over 500 arrive.

Sept. 28: The first episode of Rooster Teeth Animated Adventures streams.

2013

July 18: RWBY debuts; it goes on to win the International Academy of Web Television and Streamy awards for best series, and in a near-unprecedented achievement for a U.S. anime series, is released theatrically in Japan.

2014

March 21: After years of temporary homes, including an office over a kebab shop on Congress Avenue, RT becomes the newest tenant at Austin Studios.

June 1: The Know, Rooster Teeth's entertainment news subdivision, launches.

June 7: Indiegogo campaign announced to fund its first film, Lazer Team. It raises nearly $1 million in one day, and $2.5 million in total.

Nov. 10: RT is acquired by Fullscreen Media, then announces it will add a Los Angeles sales office.

2015

Feb. 1: RWBY creator Monty Oum dies unexpectedly from a severe allergic reaction during a routine medical procedure.

Feb. 5: Funhaus, Rooster Teeth's L.A.-based division, debuts.

Sept. 14: Documentary division RT Docs launches.

Sept. 24: Lazer Team debuts at Fantastic Fest before streaming on YouTube Red.

Dec. 1: Rooster Teeth Games releases its first title: RWBY: Grimm Eclipse.

2016

Jan. 23: RTX expands globally with the first RTX Australia

June 19: Survival-horror series Day 5 launches.

2017

Oct. 14: The first RTX London takes place.

Nov. 13: Lazer Team 2 opens theatrically.

2018

April 18: Why We're Here: 15 Years of Rooster Teeth debuts at AFS Cinema.

April 23: Rooster Teeth opens a London sales office.