A Brief History of Rooster Teeth
For those late to the party, here’s the story of a little production team that could
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 11, 2018
2002Sept. 5: The original trailer for Red vs. Blue airs on DrunkGamers.com. The site closes soon after.
2003
April 1: "Why Are We Here?" – the first episode of Red vs. Blue – launches RoosterTeeth.com.
2008
July 6: Gaming-centric sub-brand Achievement Hunter debuts.
Dec. 9: The first RT podcast, The Drunk Tank, goes up on iTunes and the Zune Marketplace.
2009
Feb. 26: Rooster Teeth launches its first live-action show, Captain Dynamic.
2011
May 27: The first RTX convention; 200 fans are expected. Over 500 arrive.
Sept. 28: The first episode of Rooster Teeth Animated Adventures streams.
2013
July 18: RWBY debuts; it goes on to win the International Academy of Web Television and Streamy awards for best series, and in a near-unprecedented achievement for a U.S. anime series, is released theatrically in Japan.
2014
March 21: After years of temporary homes, including an office over a kebab shop on Congress Avenue, RT becomes the newest tenant at Austin Studios.
June 1: The Know, Rooster Teeth's entertainment news subdivision, launches.
June 7: Indiegogo campaign announced to fund its first film, Lazer Team. It raises nearly $1 million in one day, and $2.5 million in total.
Nov. 10: RT is acquired by Fullscreen Media, then announces it will add a Los Angeles sales office.
2015
Feb. 1: RWBY creator Monty Oum dies unexpectedly from a severe allergic reaction during a routine medical procedure.
Feb. 5: Funhaus, Rooster Teeth's L.A.-based division, debuts.
Sept. 14: Documentary division RT Docs launches.
Sept. 24: Lazer Team debuts at Fantastic Fest before streaming on YouTube Red.
Dec. 1: Rooster Teeth Games releases its first title: RWBY: Grimm Eclipse.
2016
Jan. 23: RTX expands globally with the first RTX Australia
June 19: Survival-horror series Day 5 launches.
2017
Oct. 14: The first RTX London takes place.
Nov. 13: Lazer Team 2 opens theatrically.
2018
April 18: Why We're Here: 15 Years of Rooster Teeth debuts at AFS Cinema.
April 23: Rooster Teeth opens a London sales office.