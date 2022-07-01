Screens

Five Good Times at RTX

The best animation, podcasts, games, and cosplay at Rooster Teeth’s annual gathering

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., July 1, 2022


Adult Swim Presents: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

It would take a lot to overshadow everything else that Genndy Tartakovsky has given episodic animation – Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, the original Star Wars: Clone Wars – but his hyperviolent, hyperstylized, and deeply touching story of a caveman and his dinosaur best friend may be the show with which he becomes synonymous. Grab your best furs and join Spear and Fang for a special sneak peek at season 2.
Fri., July 1, 1:30pm. Hilton Austin, 500 E. Fourth, Salons D & E

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Panel

Rick Linklater's semi-autobiographical story about growing up in the shadow of NASA may have been inspired by his childhood in Houston, but it was made in ATX. Star Lee Eddy and producers Craig Staggs and Steph Swope of Austin animation studio Minnow Mountain look back on creating a modern animation classic.
Fri., July 1, 4:30pm. Hilton Austin, 500 E. Fourth, Salons D & E

Arcadegeddon

IllFonic, the developer behind Friday the 13th: The Game and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, gives you the arcade experience for its new player-versus-environment shooter set in an arcade. Try an exclusive demo on the exhibit hall floor, or enter the tournament for tickets to the Arcadegeddon concert featuring UZ with AFK. Plus, don't miss the special panel with the developers.
Arcadegeddon: From Idea to Playable Game: Sat., July 2, 12:30pm. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, Room 18
IllFonic & RTX Present: The Arcadegeddon Concert: Sat., July 2, 7pm. Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth. scootinnaustin.com

The Official RTX Cosplay Contest

What's a fandom without dressing up as your favorite characters? There are only 50 slots open, and sign-up begins at 10am at the Hilton, Meeting Room 406, or you can just come see the best Ruby Roses and Grifs that the Rooster Teeth fans have crafted. Presented by HBO Max. Sat., July 2, 1:30pm. Hilton Austin, 500 E. Fourth, Salons D & E

Scam School Live!

Say "magician" or "rogue" and most gamers will presume Dungeons & Dragons, but Brian Brushwood is the real fraudulent deal, and his scam school shows that the difference between close-up magic and a grift is just perspective.
Sun., July 3, 2:30pm. Hilton Austin, 500 E. Fourth, Salons A & B

RTX 2022, at various venues in Downtown Austin, runs July 1-3. Passes and info at rtxevent.com.

