Headlines / Quote of the Week

The Season to Be Freezin': A winter storm warning has been issued for South Central Texas, including the Austin area, for this Thursday, February 4. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation was forecast as the Chronicle went to press on February 3. Keep up with storm alerts at austintexas.gov/alerts.

Due to weather, Austin Public Health's COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will be closed on Feb. 3-4, as will Austin ISD and some other area schools. Cold weather shelters for those experiencing homelessness have also been activated; those in need can go to One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.) on Thursday between 10am-5pm to register for a shelter; CapMetro is waiving bus fare to One Texas Center. More online.

Survivors' Suit Settled: The city of Austin has settled a lawsuit with survivors of sexual assault who argued their cases were mishandled by the Austin Police Department and the Travis County District Attorney's Office. Read here.

To the Polls: Early voting (Feb. 14-25) in the March 1 primary is two weeks away and the Travis County Elections Division needs poll workers for the early voting period and election day. These are paid positions at $15-17 per hour. Anyone interested should email erecruiting@traviscountytx.gov or call 512/854-4996.

Austin Independent School District is adding two three-day weekends – Feb. 11 and March 4 – to the spring semester in an effort to give teachers a break as COVID continues to surge.

A Safe Legacy: Kelly White, co-CEO of Austin's SAFE Alliance, is leaving the organization effective March 31. In 1993 White took the helm of the Center for Battered Women and in 1998 led its merger with the Austin Rape Crisis Center to create SafePlace, which would later merge with the Austin Children's Center to form SAFE. Julia Spann will continue as the organization's sole CEO.

Hook 'Em, TLR: Texas Law students Jason Onyediri and Sarah Eaton have been named the editor-in-chief and managing editor, respectively, of UT's scholarly legal journal, Texas Law Review. This marks the first time in TLR's 100-year history that its editorial masthead has been led by people of color.

Bye Bye Board-y: Austin Community College Trustee Nicole Eversmann – the first and only ACC student to fill that role – is leaving the board to accept a full-time position with the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Eversmann was elected in 2016.

La Mexicana Bakery is shuttering its doors. The popular South Austin eatery, which first opened in 1989, is closing as owner Jesus Martinez Becerra Sr. is retiring.

Quote of the Week

"No one can guarantee that there won't be a load shed event."

– Gov. Greg Abbott backtracking his earlier promise that Texans won’t lose power this winter ahead of Thursday’s storm