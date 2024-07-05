Qmmunity: New Month, New Open Calls

Well one, two, buckle my shoe: It’s a new month already. I’ve been soaking in my own air for too long – COVID precautions, ya know – so to be honest, this is all still June to me. But you in the outside world have existed on the cutting edge of July for what, like, three whole days now! That means you’re practically a new person. Take this fresh start for all it’s worth, and sign up for one of these open calls.

The Boyz of Austin

Who: Your local gender-diverse drag troupe of kooky crazy kings

What: “Have you ever wanted to join the Boyz cast?? Now’s your chance!” says the Boyz Insta post. “All experience levels welcome.”

When: Applications to audition run until July 10 with the audition show lineup announced on July 12.

Where: Google Doc link in the @boyzofaustin Insta bio

Queer to Tell

Who: New-York born and Best of Austin-winning queer storytelling show

What: “Hey ATX, we’re baaaaaaaack!” Queer to Tell posts to Insta. “The newly minted Best of Austin comedy/storytelling show, Queer To Tell, is looking for storytellers for our 'Tales of Pride’ show.”

When: Applications accepted until July 22 for their show on Aug. 9

Where: You know what it is – Google Doc link in the @queer.to.tell Insta bio.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams

Who: Double Best of Austin-winner Brigitte Bandit with a guest co-host

What: An open mic for all amateur drag artists with professional photography provided by Scam Likely

When: Since this event runs every first Saturday, DM Brigitte for the application link by the Thursday before – which means July 4 this week.

Where: Drop your request in the Insta DMs of one @brigittebandit.

Queer Trivia: Disney Gays

Wednesday 3, Wanderlust Wine

Running their Best of Austin victory lap, Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop bring the fun of queer trivia to y’all TWICE a month now – kicking off the new schedule with a special Disney-themed trivia night. If you got ’em, please wear those rainbow Mickey ears and make new queer icon Clarabelle proud.

Now Y2K: Party in the USA

Thursday 4, Barbarella

Hop in your cab at AUS with a dream and your cardigan for this perfectly timed out Y2K night within the welcoming dank halls of Red River’s loudest nightclub. (Do not argue facts with me; this statement comes from personal ear-ringing experience.) No cover all night and $3 happy hour goes until 11pm. So put your hands up! They’re playing your song...

Boogie Wonderland

Saturday 6, the ABGB

Tara Cotta, Yvonne D’Amour, and Venus Rising take y’all back to the groovy get-down vibes of disco’s peak. Plus: brunch, brews, DJ Lavender Thug and special guest performer Sir Maxim!

Tales of the Stiletto Coast Season Finale

Wednesday 10, Vigilante Gastropub

These dice-rolling divas have their final perception check ahead, so grab your tickets to witness these drag performers finish their adventure in showstopping fashion.

2010s Pop Divas

Thursday 11, Cheer Up Charlies

Host Cassie Opeia rolls out a royal lineup for a tribute to the 20-teens pop princesses: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Beyoncé, etc. Even the young’uns can enjoy learning their hot-girl history, as this event is 18+! Just stick to the mocktails if you’re underage, okay?

The Galactic Salon: Cybernetique

Thursday 11, Kick Butt Coffee

Described by host Gemmi Galactic as “a special mix of queer voices and bodies,” this burlesque/drag/musical performance gets a sci-fi sheen this July. Featuring draglesque band Cigarettes et Queue, strip spoken-word sci-fi readings, and – no doy – burlesque!

EXPORT AS: cols_qmmunity