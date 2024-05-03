Cinco de Mayo, May the Fourth (Be With You), and More Recommended Events

Parks and Recreation Trivia

Thursday 2, Z’Tejas Avery Ranch

What did April and Andy name their three-legged, half-amazing, half-terrific mutt? What character did Will Arnett play in a season 2 guest starring role? Ben named his unfortunate claymation project “Requiem for a” what-day? If you can answer these questions, you need to be at Z’Tejas’ Avery Ranch location this Thursday, when Get It Games hosts Parks and Recreation trivia. It’s free to play for teams of one to six. The game starts at 7pm, but come early to order chips and queso for the table. – Carys Anderson

An Evening With David Sedaris

Friday 3, Dell Hall at the Long Center

America’s favorite essayist, raconteur, and reciter is back on the road. On this new tour, expect him to pull heavily from his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, which saw him locked down in his NYC apartment. However, there’s no sign that the limited view of those four walls in any way blurred his gimlet eye as he settles into well-seasoned irascibility. – Richard Whittaker

Austin Record Convention

Friday 3 – Sunday 5, Palmer Events Center

Tell me you didn’t blow ALL your spring savings on Record Store Day, because the Austin Record Convention makes the music industry gouge/record store lifeline feel like a kiddie B-day. Some 300 dealers erecting micro-storefronts on 40,000 square feet of a prime local ballroom approximates the Aztecs’ lost city of gold, El Dorado. More new and used and vintage vinyl in one spot than you’ll glimpse anywhere else on the globe – not to mention CDs, cassettes, posters, T-shirts, and any other music-related pop culture delivery format – rise from tables, booths, and floor boxes like the treasures of Tutankhamun. A $30 early shopper ticket buys a whole extra day Friday, plus early admission Sat.-Sun. – Raoul Hernandez

Cinco de Mayo

Saturday 4, Fiesta Gardens

Our neighbors to the south were victorious over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla, and we’ve been celebrating it in the U.S. since the following year. Celebrations really took off starting around the Forties with the Chicano Movement, and nowadays we honor Mexican American culture annually at a fest presented by Fiesta Austin. Enjoy food, fun, and games for all ages, plus music from Jaime DeAnda, Conjunto Cats, Nikki Rey y Quemazón, Mariachi Las Valquirias, and DJ X-Ray, emceed by Chris “Tejano Man” Tristan. Kids get in free all day (1-10pm). – Kat McNevins

Citizenship Clinic

Saturday 4, Asian American Resource Center

From 9am-2pm Saturday, you can apply to be a U.S. citizen in a helpful, supportive environment. They recommend attending an information session first, where attorneys from American Gateways are present to advise on your eligibility, and give you a worksheet that outlines what documents you’ll need for your N-400 application for naturalization. Once that’s done, the first 75 participants in the clinic this Saturday will receive free one-on-one help in filling out their application. Other activities include a resource fair that’ll show you programs and resources for immigrant communities, and the opportunity to practice your citizenship interview with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. If you need English classes to help you with your interview, the Austin Public Library offers ESL classes at several library locations. – Lina Fisher

May Day Union Job Fair

Saturday 4, Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches

Are you tired of exploitative bosses and low wages? Fear not – the Austin chapter of Democratic Socialists of America is hosting a labor fair advertising union jobs this weekend. Local unions such as IBEW, TSEU, and AFSCME will be recruiting for open positions and training programs available to everyone from fresh high school grads to experienced professionals. The fair doubles as a celebration of May Day, the May 1 holiday that commemorates U.S. workers’ 1886 struggle for the eight-hour workweek. “Today, unions fight for better pay, stronger benefits, fair treatment and respect, and democratic control of your workplace,” writes DSA in a press release. “Union jobs have 20-30% better pay and tend to have better benefits and safer workplaces. Texas has low union density, but it is rising due to efforts like this.” Grab a kolache and listen to local bands Pony Soprano, Medieval Snails, Ama, Gummy Fang, and Provoked Emotions as you browse work opportunities. – Lina Fisher

March of Dimes March for Babies

Saturday 4, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park

It’s no secret that among developed nations, the U.S. is one of the most dangerous for childbirth, especially for people of color. That’s why March of Dimes calls upon the community for a day of fundraising to help close the health equity gap. Join in for a fun family day starting off with the Superhero Sprint for kids and opening ceremonies at 10, followed by an easygoing 1-mile walk around the park at 10:30, then a block party with a live band, activities like yard games and a “bubble zone,” and even Star Wars characters to celebrate May the Fourth. Stop by the remembrance wall to learn more about March of Dimes’ community impact. – Kat McNevins

Kentucky Derby Watch Party and Dachshund Dash

Saturday 4, Jackalope South Shore

Looking for somewhere to act out your Pretty Woman fantasies (or Secretariat fantasies, if that’s more your speed)? Come one, come all to Jackalope South Shore’s Kentucky Derby Watch Party. It’s even upping the ante with a best hat contest and in-person Dachshund races. Those dogs are so cute, I guess I’ll forgive the Jackalope for skipping the best part of Derby season: Derby pie. I’ll just drown my sorrows in frozen mint juleps while eating Coney hot dogs and betting on the next canine champion. – Cat McCarrey

All About Dogs Market With Taurus Academy

saturday 4, Meanwhile Brewing

This editor and her dog Thizz thank our lucky stars for Taurus Academy, the Austin boarder/trainer/groomer/daycare dynamo that celebrates 30 years in business this year. Spaces are already full for Taurus’ free group training class on Saturday (check the RSVP form for last-minute cancellations), but you can still meet the Taurus team at the All About Dogs Market, a newly launched market featuring local, pet-centric vendors and nonprofits. There’ll be adoptable pups on hand, too, so why not enjoy a beer at Meanwhile and make the best decision of your life? – Kimberley Jones

Rhinestone Rodeo

Saturday 4, Independence Brewing

Do you think Peggy Hill would like the Rhinestone Rodeo? I’m mixed: On one hand, she’s iffy on drag – but her tune would deffo change once she sees the talents of performers Owie, Sir Maxim, and Brigitte Bandit. She did once have a poor experience with a beer company – “Beer and Loathing,” season six, episode 16 – but Independence Brewing’s gold star Native Light lager would definitely impress a certified genius such as herself, not to mention her propane-loving plus one. Okay, I’ve convinced myself: Peggy Hill would definitely be at Rhinestone Rodeo, dancing it up to DJ Boi Orbison’s honky-tonk hits and showing off her finest Western wear in the Shiniest Star contest. Don’t worry, though, she’s not real, so you’ll actually have a chance at the trophy yourself – plus two tickets to June’s Majestic Ball and a gift certificate to Independence’s private karaoke stash lounge. Ho yeah! – James Scott

Brewskis & Baddies Drag Brunch: Taylor’s Version

Saturday 4, the ABGB

In 2019, Taylor Swift began the protracted and public process of securing ownership over her album masters. Caught between signing a bum contract and letting go of her early music catalog, Swift decided to release new recordings of all her previous albums – coining the now infamous phrase, [Taylor’s Version]. Led by host Tara Cotta, the Austin Beer Garden Brewing’s monthly drag brunch cast will give their own “version” of Tay-Tay’s tunes. Enjoy performances by Yvonne D’Amour, Venus Rising, Moxie and music by DJ Lavender Thug. Don’t forget to raise a toast to the woman who got artists paid during Apple Music’s free trials: ABGB’s seasonal honey lager, the Beeginning, seems the most Swiftie sip for your dollar. – James Scott

Pecan Street Festival

Saturday 4 - Sunday 5, Downtown

Did you know the streets Downtown were once all named for trees and rivers? The river names stuck, but eventually they started calling the tree names by numbers in the 1800s – the most famous being Downtown destination Sixth Street, aka Pecan. Celebrate its heritage at this twice-annual street fair designed to showcase local talent and generate proceeds to benefit historic preservation. Stroll along Sixth to shop wares from over 300 artisans, feast on concessions like turkey legs and elotes, and hear music from 30 artists on stages headlined by Lena Luca Friday and the Tiarras Saturday. – Kat McNevins

The Empire Barks Back

Saturday 4, The Brewtorium Brewery and Kitchen

The therapy dogs of Divine Canines are a force for good, with 110 teams who visit thousands of Texans of all ages to help with emotional, psychological, and cognitive issues of all kinds. But who says they can’t have some fun with all that great work? Kick off the monthlong Barks for Beers fundraiser with this suitably themed day party at the Brewtorium complete with stalls from the Austin Flea Market, themed food and drink, a fundraising raffle and, at 3pm, the Em-Paw-Rial March Dog Parade & Costume Contest. There’s no better time for your poodle to channel their inner Wampa! Don’t forget, there will be fundraising events and specials at 31 Austin breweries and brewpubs, all the way through May. – Richard Whittaker

Taylor Market Days: May the 4th Be With You

Saturday 4, Taylor Old High

If you’ve ever seen a homemade Stormtrooper costume, you know that Star Wars fans are crafty. And if you’re any kind of collector, you know that finding those classic toys is tougher than wrestling the ears off a Gundark. Luckily, the twice-monthly Taylor Market Days is celebrating Star Wars day this year with a special themed vintage and makers fair at Old Taylor High. Come in costume, take part in the lightsaber battle and jump to lightspeed on the Millennium Falcon bouncy house – oh, and there’ll be 50 stalls to browse, as well as the best beer garden and cocktail bar this side of Oga’s Cantina. – Richard Whittaker

May the 4th Be With Y’all

Saturday 4, Central Machine Works

This annual celebration of Star Wars doesn’t have a light side and a dark side, but it does have afternoon activities for the kids, including a costume parade and contest, and becomes adults-only after dark with themed drinks, a lightsaber battle, and more. This year, nonprofit event organizers Silver Leg Creative are fundraising for SAFE Alliance, so get that $10 donation ready – and remember, Imperial credits are no good here. – Richard Whittaker

May the 4th Be With You Karaoke Party

Saturday 4, Ego’s, the Canary Roost

Does anybody know the words to “Dual of the Fates”? Don’t panic if all you know is the dum-dum-dums from “The Imperial March”: You’re still welcome at either of these karaoke bases, both of which will be decorated in keeping with this most stellar of days. There’ll be themed cocktails, mocktails, cutouts for photo ops – and, of course, karaoke. – Richard Whittaker

The Folklorist Next Door Listening Party

Saturday 4, Carver Library

The soul of Texas is alive and well with Texas Folklife’s Folklorist Next Door podcast. Resist the influx of outsiders by immersing yourself in an exploration of the state’s true roots, from the Lone Star and beyond. Season one covered topics from loteria to quilting to Ukrainian folk music. Season two promises similar eclecticism, which you’ll witness at this sneak peak event. Treat yourself to a taste of Texas folklore. – Cat McCarrey

A Blasphemous Unbaptism

Sunday 5, the Glass Coffin

I can already hear my Catholic mom’s reaction to me writing about this event: “How awful, James! Don’t you care about these folks’ immortal souls?” But here’s the thing: I do care about y’all’s souls and your ownership over them. As the event copy for this joint venture from the Glass Coffin and Austin’s local Satanic Temple chapter encourages, here’s a chance to “claim yourself as your master and shed your bonds of abusive and false religions and dogmas!” No cost to be unbaptized but donations to everyone’s favorite ATX vampire parlour are appreciated – as is your patronage of the simultaneous goth swap and flea market. You can buy a certificate to make the whole biz official; those proceeds also benefit the Glass Coffin as it winds down its days on the I-35 frontage road. – James Scott

Cinco de Mayo Drag Show Celebration

Sunday 5, Cheer Up Charlies

Some 162 years ago, Mexico defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5. Today, while often misattributed as Mexican Independence Day – which is in September, btw – Cinco de Mayo makes for a perfect time to celebrate Mexican culture and history. Get in on the action in the gayest way possible with Eva Inez, champ of local drag competition Grackle Games’ third cycle. Her hosting skills have been honed to precision through stints at both Little Drinks Lounge and Oilcan Harry’s by leading queer & trans BIPOC-focused shows. If anyone can lead y’all to party victory, it’s Miss Inez. – James Scott

Horror and Cult Movie Trivia

Tuesday 7, Tweedy’s

Those twisted cineastes of the Skeleton Factory podcast will torture your brain with questions, questions, questions about the darkest, sickest, most depraved corners of cinema. Assemble your team of info freakos who can drop knowledge about Divine and Dario Argento to win prizes, prizes, prizes. And even if you don’t win, you can still grab dinner from Li’l Nonna’s or That Burger before satiating your outdoor gluten-free sweet tooth on the patio with a treat from Zucchini Kill. – Richard Whittaker

Mother’s Day Crafternoon

Tuesday 7, Windsor Park Branch Library

No clue what to get the woman who, you know, gave you life? Don’t sweat, APL’s got you covered. Let Mom wander the stacks while you bust out a fancy card, flower pen, or tote bag that says “Hey Mom, thanks for all you do.” All craft supplies provided. It’s a no-brainer for the gift-challenged soul. There may or may not be narwhal stickers. (There totally are, come grab them before they’re gone.) – Cat McCarrey

Mean Girls Trivia

Tuesday 7, Lulu’s

Does it surprise you to learn that Mean Girls came out 20 whole years ago? Maybe that’s because the Tina Fey-penned film is so iconic it feels timeless, or maybe it’s that it was turned into a Broadway musical in 2018 that jumped onto the big screen just this year. Regardless, we’re guessing all these iterations and maybe even the 2011 made-for-TV sequel could be on the table for a free night of quiz questions presented by the titans of trivia from Get It Games. Costumes are encouraged, and may we remind you it’s spring fling season? – Kat McNevins

The Crafty Adult: Introducing Sashiko

Monday 6, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library

Literally translated, sashiko means “little stabs.” Pretty metal, and yet this functional embroidery represents a delicate, beautiful addition to any garment. Utilized to reinforce as well as repair garments with decorative stitching, the first writings on the subject were from Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s book New Forms for Design. Those 1824 designs still inspire many sashiko patterns today, and you’ll learn even more from fiber artist Juliann Krute at this month’s Crafty Adult class. All supplies provided, so all you need to bring is a mind ready to learn – and maybe a thimble. Can never be too careful with those fingertips! – James Scott

Fake Cake Picture Frames Workshop

Sunday 5, Make at Rosie

Here’s a gift for Mom that looks so good, she could eat it – but she shouldn’t, because its covered in spackle. Cake Shack Co. owner Sarah Sparkman leads this hands-on workshop where you’ll make a fake-cake frame perfect for a 4x6 photo of you and your mama. Add rosettes; dust it in glitter; make it neon pink: This confectionary craft works for all skill levels. Just make sure this faux-frosted frame isn’t too realistic. Don’t want Mom to lose a tooth chomping on your beautiful creation. – James Scott

Playdates in the Park

Wednesday 8, Boggy Creek Greenbelt

Move it, groove it, and distract children with next to no effort on your part. This weekday playdate, sponsored by Creative Action, promises to provide at least an hour of pure child delight. Want literary stimulation with storytime? Check. Want to foster artistic enthusiasm with crafts? Check. Want music and a dance party? It’s an absolute given. Oh, and heads up – if you like what you see, Creative Action has summer camps available now. – Cat McCarrey

Queer Magic: The Gathering Night

Thursday 9, Dragon’s Lair Comics and Fantasy

Are you LGBTQ and a fan of Magic? Have you never picked up a card but your gay spirit yearns to build a deck? Do you reject the temptations of Yu-Gi-Oh! and its many big-haired idols? Then you may find yourself among friends at this weekly meetup of queer Magic: The Gathering players. Welcome are the dedicated, the lapsed, and the newbies these Thursday nights – even those sans cards can participate. Masks, however, are required, but they’ve got spares if you forget yours at home. – James Scott