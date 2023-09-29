The Verde Report: How Austin FC Ended Up on the Brink of a Lost Season

If Austin FC's season took place in a video game, the solution would be obvious. Quit without saving, return to the main menu, and reload a previous version of the season saved at precisely July 16, 2023.

Things were different then. El Tree had just beaten Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to capture the club's first-ever three-game home winning streak. ATX had taken 13 out of a possible 18 points in its last six matches and vaulted itself as high as fifth in the Western Conference standings. Jon Gallagher had just been nominated to his first MLS All-Star Game. Rodolfo Borrell was just days removed from his introductory press conference as Austin FC sporting director and had yet to make any drastic decisions.

It was also the last time Austin FC won a competitive match. The precipitous fall the club has experienced since that date is almost impossible to believe. Beginning with a nightmare showing at the Leagues Cup – and extending at least as far as this past weekend, when the club let a 3-1 lead at home against the LA Galaxy collapse into a 3-3 draw in the final minutes – ATX fans have watched the wheels of the Verde Van slowly, excruciatingly fall off, one lug nut at a time.

It's now late September and the club can do exactly two things about it. First, it can take a hard look in the rearview mirror and try to process exactly what's gone wrong in the last 70-plus days. Head coach Josh Wolff took a stab at doing exactly that early Monday morning following the Galaxy match.

"I think the character and resiliency that we built up last year through performances, through the grind, through winning ... you know, we probably haven't been as fruitful in those moments this year. And it shows," Wolff said.

The other thing Austin FC can do about it is make the absolute most of its final four remaining regular season matches and do what it can to possibly leapfrog at least three teams to sneak into the ninth and final playoff spot in the West. Unlikely? Sure, but crazier things have happened in the loopy lore of Major League Soccer.

"You have to fight until Decision Day," said goalkeeper Brad Stuver, referring to the regular season finale on October 21. "You never know what's going to happen, and you always have a chance no matter what. We have to keep pushing, and we have to get better in these next four games so that we can see our playoff hopes realized."

First up is Western Conference caboose the Colorado Rapids, Saturday night at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in what can be labeled, in the most literal terms, a must-win. Anything less than a win effectively ends Austin FC's season, merciful as that may feel.

Fagúndez Finds New Home

If there's such a thing yet as an Austin FC "legend," Diego Fagúndez is it. The former ATX fan favorite and scorer of the first goal in franchise history made his return to Q2 Stadium with the Galaxy over the weekend and gave a five-star review of his new digs.

"Of course I'm very happy. I live next to the beach, what else can I say? I go on walks all the time, the breeze, the weather is definitely something that's a little bit nicer over there," Fagúndez said. "It's just nice. I feel free right now. I'm playing with good players, good team, huge organization. So hopefully a lot more to come."

Happy for you, Diego. You're missed in Central Texas more than you know.