What’cha Watchin’?

Insecure (HBO)

In last Sunday's season 2 kickoff, newly single Issa (played by show co-creator Issa Rae) succinctly described all the ways her tank is running on empty: "Dick on E, bank account on E, life on E." It was, erm, a relatable moment, just one of many nestled in this raw-nerves comedy about how friends fight, exes accidentally fuck, there's never enough money and yet endless ways to personal-best your new rock-bottom. But there's always hope on the horizon, and in this case that includes a Sterling K. Brown guest spot in episode 3.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

I'm no fan of reality competition – at least, not of the backstabbing, "I'm not here to make friends" variety – but this long-running dance competition show is less, more: Think a cuddly host, bark-worse-than-their-bite judges, and wildly talented nonprofessionals pushing themselves way outside their comfort zone and pouring their hearts – and occasional tears, blood – into their bakes. I mean steps.

Downward Dog (ABC)

A full month after ABC axed it, why am I still talking about this half-hour dramedy about a depressed advertising creative director (Allison Tolman) and her talking dog, an armchair existentialist named Martin? Because it was sweet and funny and gently weird (show creator Samm Hodges voiced Martin like Mike Birbiglia if he fell into a sinkhole in the San Fernando Valley), and I'm still fist-shaking mad at ABC. You can, and should, stream the whole season on Hulu.

– Editor-in-Chief Kimberley Jones