News

Connecting the Dots: The Mayor, the Interim City Manager, Their Two Friends

The Nineties are back, baby – especially at City Hall

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Sept. 15, 2023


Art by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

Like Watson and Garza, Huffman and Canales are creatures of Austin's Nineties-era City Hall. Garza served as city manager from 1994 to 2002, which completely overlapped with Watson's first stint as mayor, from 1997 to 2001. Huffman's City Hall career began in 1990 in the city auditor's office; by 2002, she was an assistant city manager. Huffman and Watson did not work as closely at City Hall as Watson and Garza did. Still, in 2008, the Chronicle described Watson and Huffman as "running budd[ies]."

After leaving City Hall and spending more than a decade working for the Nature Conservancy, Huffman was named president and CEO of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce in 2020. In the news release announcing Huffman's hire at the chamber, only one elected official was quoted: state Sen. Kirk Watson. "Laura has been an asset in this community for so long, it's honestly hard to imagine where we'd be without her." She stepped down from that role in November 2022, as Watson was preparing to wage a run-off campaign for mayor. Then, she launched consulting firm CivicSol with UT-Austin's Steven Pedigo. Before signing a contract to serve as a consultant to Garza, she was rumored to be up for the interim job herself.

Huffman and Garza are also acquainted. They both serve on the board of directors for the Headliners Club – an exclusive club for Austin big wigs. But Garza and Canales have a much longer-running and closer alliance. In the late Nineties, when Watson and Garza ruled City Hall for the first time, Canales served as Garza's chief of staff (a role described by the Chronicle as "the manager's manager").

When Canales left City Hall in 2006, he did consulting work before joining Ascension Seton as an executive in 2014, where Garza had been an executive for 12 years already. Garza announced he was stepping away from the organization in 2017. Canales followed two years later, and has been consulting ever since.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
Trial Over Murder of Mike Ramos Will Proceed in Austin, Judge Decides
Trial Over Murder of Mike Ramos Will Proceed in Austin, Judge Decides
Defendant didn’t prove too much prejudice in the county

Sept. 15, 2023

Layoffs at County’s Largest Mental Health Provider Approved by Board of Trustees
Layoffs at County’s Largest Mental Health Provider Approved by Board of Trustees
Nurse describes “sloppy and dysfunctional” leadership

Sept. 1, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pecan Street Festival
Sixth Street between Brazos & I-35
Fiesta Austin Diez y Seis at Fiesta Gardens
Ron Carter Trio
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The 33rd Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  