Incurable Virus Still Spreading Among Dogs in Austin’s Overcrowded Shelter

The Austin Animal Center has been in varying levels of crisis for years now, but this month has been especially heartbreaking. Despite a bump in adoptions since AAC reported a distemper outbreak, shelter dogs aren't out of the woods yet. Distemper is highly contagious, and it's spreading through the air in the currently overcrowded shelter. There's no cure for the virus. It's often fatal for dogs, and when it's not, it leads to permanent nerve damage and requires lifelong supportive care.

“We are still not in a position to adequately separate dogs.” – Austin Animal Center’s Dr. Debbie Elliot

So in mid-August, when AAC recorded six confirmed canine distemper cases since mid-July – a noticeable increase – it was alarming enough to merit alerting the public. Only about two weeks later, they reported that 39 dogs had tested positive in August. Because distemper vaccines are very effective but take a few weeks to incubate, most of the dogs testing positive are puppies.

AAC held its biggest adoption event of the year Saturday, with hopes of reducing their doggy population enough to curb distemper spread. Dr. Debbie Elliott, AAC's head ­veterinarian, said staff were very pleased to see 27 dogs find families during the Clear the Shelters event. But the shelter's taken in another 43 dogs since Saturday. "We are still not in a position to adequately separate dogs that have tested positive for distemper, those that are in the observation and recovery phases, and new arrivals," Elliott said.

In addition to encouraging adoptions with waived and reduced fees, AAC is in desperate need of foster homes for medium and large dogs. Adult dogs who've been in the shelter for at least three weeks have had booster vaccinations as well as incubation time for the vaccine to fully kick in, and they're ready to be fostered. AAC has staff in the lobby from 11am to 5pm every day to process walk-in fosters. Candidates for foster homes are posted to AAC's Trello board.