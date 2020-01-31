Civics 101

Thursday 30

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 9am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

REDBUD TRAIL BRIDGE OPEN HOUSE Stop by anytime to learn about the options for replacing the Redbud Trail Bridge over Lady Bird Lake as the project enters design phase. 5:30-7:30pm. O'Henry Middle School, 2610 W 10th St.. www.austintexas.gov/redbudtrailbridge.

KEYHOLDER’20 Join the Women's Fund hosts for a night honoring the local middle and high school students making change in the community. Ziauddin Yousafzai of the Malala Fund will keynote. 5:30-9pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $100-225. www.keyholderaustin.org.

NORTH UNIVERSITY-HERITAGE-ROSEDALE NEIGHBORHOOD BIKEWAYS OPEN HOUSE Drop in, see the preliminary designs, and share your thoughts with ATD regarding the proposed bikeways. 6:30-7:30pm. Bryker Woods Elementary School, 3309 Kerbey, 512/414-2054. www.austintexas.gov/NUHR-bikeways.

Friday 31

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE CENTER CLOSING EARLY Customer sign-in will stop at 1:45pm. Normal hours resume Monday, Feb. 3. 2pm. Development Assistance Center, 505 Barton Springs.

BASIC EMERGENCY PLAN PUBLIC MEETING The yearly meeting of the city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Austin's basic emergency plan. Feedback welcome. See agenda for details. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 1

BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL Austin Police Department Region 3 District Representatives will discuss human trafficking and its impact. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

Sunday 2

VOLUNTEER ON WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS Help rebuild strong, native grasslands in the Barton Springs recharge zone by harvesting seeds, removing invasive species, planting, and more. The event will take place near FM 1826 and Slaughter Lane. See website for directions and registration. 2-4:30pm. The Maxwell Management Unit on The Water Quality Protection Lands. www.austintexas.gov/wildlandevents.

Monday 3

TIMBUKTU Y.O.U An after-school program focused on STEAM and photography for sixth-eighth graders. Timbuktu Y.O.U. runs Feb. 3-May 15, for $645, which includes a $45 enrollment fee and monthly payments of $200. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. 3pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/pardfinaid.

FAR NORTHWEST PROGRESSIVES CLUB MEETING Hear from the four candidates running for County Attorney. 6:30pm. InterStellar BBQ, 12233 Ranch Road 620.

THE FUTURE OF REDISTRICTING IN TEXAS Liberal Austin Dems discuss redistricting and what's at stake in Texas. 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/.

Tuesday 4

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 9am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and get other safety tips for little passengers. 11am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ems.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

TRANSPORTATION ELECTRIFICATION COMMUNITY WORKSHOP Help form Austin's Community Climate Plan by sharing your input regarding electric vehicle adoption in the city. 5:30-8pm. Austin Energy Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Spring. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 5

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Another day, another land use code conversation with the council members. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city’s development process to help you identify what’s relevant to your business and how to efficiently navigate the steps.

Those who can't attend can watch the webinar at 10am for free.

9am.

GENDER AFFIRMATION: LAW & ADVOCACY / NAME & GENDER MARKER CHANGE RSVP for a free lunch and update on the legal name and gender marker change process with Kind Clinic. 11:45am. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/478-4939. www.kindclinic.org.

FEBRUARY MEETING: ENDORSEMENTS PART 2 The West Austin Democrats second endorsement meeting with focus on candidates for U.S. Representatives for D10, D21, and D25, as well as District Judge for the 390th and 353rd courts. 6:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584.

Thursday 6

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL CANDIDATE FORUM Hosted by the Hispanic Bar Association of Austin. 5:30-9:30pm. Jackson Walker 100 Congress Ave. www.hispanicbaraustin.com.