Civics 101

Thursday 14

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: POVERTY Join TCDP Chair Vincent Harding celebrates his 30th birthday with a community conversation on poverty in Central Texas. 6:30-9pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

VETERANS PARK PLAN PROJECT KICKS OFF Austin Parks and Recreation Department hosts a community meeting to begin the planning process for Veterans Park. 6:30-8:30pm. American Legion Travis Post 76, 404 Atlanta St., 512/767-0788. www.austintexas.gov.

THE STRUGGLE TO FREE RODNEY REED: FEATURING RODRICK REED Rodney Reed has been on Texas’ death row since 1998, convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, but his case has been tainted with "prosecutor misconduct, police corruption, poor defense, and institutional racism." Learn about his fight for a new trial and the Oct. 10 hearing to deal with troubling testimony from the original trial. 7pm. UT Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway, 512/232-0818. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

JOLT: NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION Learn about opportunities to contribute to the work Jolt is doing to empower and protect Austin's Latinx community. Ongoing work, temp work – you name it, they got it. 7-8:30pm. 4704-B E. Cesar Chavez. Free (and kid-friendly). www.jolttx.org.

Friday 15

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: SOUTH LAMAR BOULEVARD The city is hosting a series of "pop-in" educational meetings on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program. Consisting of an information table located on each of the corridors eligible for the program funding, people can "pop in" to discuss, provide feedback, and ask questions about the Corridor Mobility Program. Information will be available in both Spanish and English, and translation services are being provided. 11am-4pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 512/814-2888. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ SPEAKING ON PROGRESSIVE POLITICS IN AMERICA’S CITIES Rutgers professor (and Democracy Now! co-host) Juan González discusses his latest book Reclaiming Gotham, which covers the rise of progressive mayors and city council members in major U.S. cities. 5:30pm. Workers Defense Project, 5604 Manor Rd., 512/391-2305. www.workersdefense.org.

THE FABULOUS PEOPLE PARTY Celebrate 110 years of the YWCA – the first and longest local agency working to eliminate racism and empower women of all colors and backgrounds. Hosted by Vanessa Marie Gonzalez with great performances, and an award ceremony to honor outstanding community members. 7pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $20-100. www.ywcaaustin.org.

EL BUEN'S EL GRITO GALA Celebrate the culmination of El Buen's #GRITOCHALLENGE with cocktails, comida, comunidad, y/and a live auction. Journalist Ron Oliveira is the evening's Master of Ceremonies, with musical direction by Adrian Quesada. 7pm. El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. $200. www.elbuen.org.

OVER THE LEGE PART 2: THE GOVERNOR STRIKES BACK Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's satire comedy variety show inspired by the shenanigans of the Texas Legislature returns. Special guests include Rep. Donna Howard (Sept. 8), Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (Sept. 9), TDP’s Cliff Walker (Sept. 15), TX21 Indivisible’s Jason Sugg (Sept. 16), ATPE’s Monty Exter (Sept. 22), and Sen. Kirk Watson (Sept. 29). Through Sept. 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury, 512/895-9580. $15. www.fb.com/overthelege.

SHAKEY GRAVES AND PARKER MILLSAP HEADLINE HILL COUNTRY NIGHTS CONCERT Shakey Graves and Parker Millsap play for the 11th anniversary of Hill Country Nights – a fundraiser for Hill Country Conservancy. 8:30pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., 512/225-7999. $35-60. www.hillcountryconservancy.org.

Saturday 16

THE EMMA S. BARRIENTOS MEXICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER CELEBRATES 10 YEARS! Join the Mexican American Cultural Center to celebrate their 10th anniversary with all-day festivities. Highlights include live music and an Aztec dance ceremony (and an art show on Friday – see site for details). Shuttle pickup at Sanchez Elementary and Martin Middle School. Sat. Sept. 16, events from 2pm into the evening Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TAKE A LOVED ONE FOR A CHECKUP DAY A national initiative encouraging people of color to see a health care professional. Free health screenings include blood sugar, blood pressure, pregnancy testing, as well as HIV/STI testing and flu vaccinations. 10am-2pm. Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook, 512/841-8323. www.austintexas.gov.

FLASHMOB FOR RESISTANCE Described as a "creative non-violent performance art action," this flashmob invites locals to "come together in solidarity to remind our elected officials that We The People care about the greater good" while also engaging the community. Kids 8 and older welcome with adult. See Facebook for location. 3-5pm. Somewhere in town.

CODENEXT 2.0 READING PARTY AURA and Friends of Austin Neighborhoods host a reading party on draft two of the land use code rewrite. Eat pizza, drink beer, and unpack 2.0 to figure out what’s changed, and evaluate the latest code proposal for its potential to make Austin more affordable. Please RSVP to attend. 4-8pm. Echo Apartments, Club Room, 4527 N. Lamar. www.aura-atx.org.

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Texas Campaign for the Environment hosts its annual Trash Makeover Challenge fashion show. Enjoy craft cocktails, BBQ from Salt Lick, and marvel at designers' eco-friendly interpretations of "Living Masterpieces" from recycled materials. Download the Handbid app (see website) prior to the silent auction and you'll be entered for a chance to win a $75 Uchi gift card. 6pm. RIO Nightclub + Dayclub, 601 Rio Grande, 512/436-8464. $50. www.trashmakeover.com.

UNITE THE FIGHT GALA 2017 The Equality Alliance hosts their Inaugural Gala to raise money for multpiple LGBTQ organizations including Out Youth and Houston's Montrose Center, which was hit by Harvey. Drag stars, music, and much more. 7-11:30pm. JW Marriott Austin. $100. www.theequalityalliance.com.

Sunday 17

2017 LAKE TRAVIS CLEANUP Join dive and shoreline volunteers to remove and recycle trash from Lake Travis. Boat departs at 8am from Highland Lakes Marina, then join the afterparty at the Oasis at 11:30am. Pre-registration is required; diving participants need to provide all dive gear. 8am-1pm. Lake Travis, 512/391-0617 x706. www.laketraviscleanup.org.

OUR REVOLUTION CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MEETING Attend the second regional meeting to discuss Medicare for all and hear endorsements of progressive candidates. Plus, become a member of a new local chapter. 2-4pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. www.ourrevolution.com.

Tuesday 19

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: BURNET ROAD The city hosts a series of "pop-in" educational meetings on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program. Consisting of an information table located on each of the corridors eligible for program funding, people can "pop in" to discuss, provide feedback, and ask questions about the Corridor Mobility Program. Information will be available in both Spanish and English, and translation services are being provided. 11am-7pm. Wal-Mart, 2525 W. Anderson. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

TALK DENSITY TO ME: HAPPY HOUR & ADVOCACY NIGHT CodeNEXT draft 2.0 is out. This early happy hour will discuss the pros of greater density in Austin. Then the group will walk over to City Hall for the joint Planning Commission and Zoning & Platting Commission meeting, which will dive into the second draft. 5-6:30pm. The Ginger Man, 301 Lavaca, 512/473-8801. www.aura-atx.org.

CD 21 CANDIDATE FORUM Meeting a few progressive candidates running for Congressional District 21. Derrick Crowe, Elliott McFadden, and Chris Perri are confirmed. Please RSVP via email (with questions) due to limited room capacity. 7-8:45pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. centraltexas@ourrevolutiontx.com, www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

Wednesday 20

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesday of the month Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-81.

JUST LIBERTY PODCAST LAUNCH PARTY! After almost a year, Just Liberty is throwing a party to introduce themselves to the community and locals committed to criminal-justice reform and to introduce their new podcast "Reasonably Suspicious," which covers policy and politics. 6-8:30pm. atx FACTORY, 5323 Levander Loop. www.justliberty.org.

Ongoing

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.