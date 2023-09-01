Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 31

EL NARANJO: GUEST CHEF DINNER James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega and her partner Ernesto Torrealba welcome Crabster’s chef Christian Bravo to Austin, presenting for your delectation a five-course dinner that showcases the food and drink of the Yucatan Peninsula. Thu., Aug. 31, 5-9pm. (2023) El Naranjo, 2717 S. Lamar #1085, 512/520-5750. $125. elnaranjorestaurant.com

Friday 1

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Austin Restaurant Weeks is a two-week-long dining event featuring specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants (many of the best places in town among them) throughout the greater Austin area, with a portion of the price of each meal going directly to the Central Texas Food Bank.

A portion? Yes: Restaurants donate between $3-9 for each meal sold during the event. The Food Bank can make the most of every dollar donated, so a dinner for two people can generate more than 50 meals for Central Texans facing hunger.

(Note: Prix fixe meal options can include lunch or brunch for $20 and dinner for $40 or $60. Cocktail, beer and wine options may also be available.) Sept. 1-17 austinrestaurantweeks.org

Saturday 2

Sunday 3

Monday 4

Tuesday 5

DEVIL MAY CARE X BILL'S OYSTER BAR: OYSTER SOCIAL This tasty team-up features a bespoke menu of specialty cocktails; an unlimited raw bar featuring fresh oysters, clams, and shrimp; a condiment station of more spices and sauces than you can dream of; and passed bites of hand-cut steak tartare, falafel hush puppies, scallop ceviche, fried oysters, and more. Tue., Sept. 5, 5:30-8:30pm Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. $40. devilmaycareatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com