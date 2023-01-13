Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 14

WAYBACK BURGERS: GRAND OPENING The Connecticut-based chains celebrates its first Austin outpost of bodacious beefery with buy one, get one free classic burger deals and six chances to win various prizes (including free burgers for a year and Wayback gift cards). Sat., Jan. 14, 10:30am-9pm. (2023) Wayback Burgers, 12901 N. I-35 #1850, 737/202-4554. waybackburgers.com

Sunday 15

KALIMOTXO: GUEST CHEFS FROM NORWAY The Emmer & Rye Hospitality group is hosting Atli Mar Ynngvason of Katla and Halaigh Whelan McManus of Bar Amour from Oslo, Norway, this month. And here, tonight, the acclaimed chefs will be cooking Basque-meets-Norwegian casual dishes – available a la carte, by reservation or walk-in, alongside an abbreviated Kalimotxo menu. Sun., Jan. 15, 5-9pm. (2023) Kalimotxo, 607 W. Third #105, 512/333-0737. kalimotxoatx.com

Monday 16

HESTIA: GUEST CHEFS FROM NORWAY The Emmer & Rye Hospitality group is hosting Atli Mar Ynngvason of Katla and Halaigh Whelan McManus of Bar Amour from Oslo, Norway, this month. And here, tonight, the acclaimed chefs will curate a unique menu with Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, and the team from Hestia for an intimate dinner (sourced from both Norway and Texas) for 45 guests. Mon., Jan. 16, 7-9pm. Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $225. hestiaaustin.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR: SPRINKLES X GOLD HOUSE Sprinkles bakery and the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander collective Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake that features an almond-filled red velvet cake with an almond cookie crust, topped with almond cream cheese frosting. Note: You can get these just by themselves, or they can be part of a Lunar New Year Red Box (with, you know, those red envelopes inside). Jan. 16-29 Sprinkles, 3120 Palm Way Suite Y3.100, 512/436-9696. https://sprinkles.com/locations/tx/austin

Tuesday 17

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com