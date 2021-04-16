Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Friday 16

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Saturday 17

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

VIVIAN’S BOULANGERIE X LEROY & LEWIS New-school barbecue meets old-school handmade pastries as Kendall Melton and Sawyer Lewis present this pop-up at the L&L outpost for two days only. What does that mean? It means a brilliant combination of bready goodness and mouthwatering 'cue, is what it means. Specifically: The Frank, a croissant filled with pork sausage, American cheese, dijon, and sauerkraut; The Brian, a puff pastry filled with macaroni & cheese, barbecue sauce, and brisket; The Francophile, a puff pastry galette topped with crispy hashbrowns, leeks, whole hog, creme fraiche, and caviar; and, finally, The Bonjour Y'all, a barbacoa kolache topped with white onion, cilantro, and chimichurri. Good Gawd, citizen! Maybe don't miss this stuff, hey? Sat.-Sun., April 17-18, 11am until sold out LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

Sunday 18

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

VIVIAN’S BOULANGERIE X LEROY & LEWIS New-school barbecue meets old-school handmade pastries as Kendall Melton and Sawyer Lewis present this pop-up at the L&L outpost for two days only. What does that mean? It means a brilliant combination of bready goodness and mouthwatering 'cue, is what it means. Specifically: The Frank, a croissant filled with pork sausage, American cheese, dijon, and sauerkraut; The Brian, a puff pastry filled with macaroni & cheese, barbecue sauce, and brisket; The Francophile, a puff pastry galette topped with crispy hashbrowns, leeks, whole hog, creme fraiche, and caviar; and, finally, The Bonjour Y'all, a barbacoa kolache topped with white onion, cilantro, and chimichurri. Good Gawd, citizen! Maybe don't miss this stuff, hey? Sat.-Sun., April 17-18, 11am until sold out LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

Monday 19

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Tuesday 20

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com