Food Events

Friday 30

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 1

BRUNCH AT ARTISTA ROSSO Everyone's trying to make these listings as Mediterranean as possible, aren't they? Here, the new Italian venue from your local Barley Bean coffee-mongers offers an inaugural brunch that we reckon will start your day off on the right foot – even if that foot is one of a pair that's wearing socks with its sandals. Sat., Dec. 1, 9am-3pm. Artista Rosso, 1100 S. Lamar #1105. www.artistarosso.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Sunday 2

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Monday 3

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

DISTILLED KNOWLEDGE: HOW TO PAIR CHEESE WITH SPIRITS How do the people presenting this class know? Because they're Ali Bloch – distiller for Still Austin – and that Cheese for Dummies author Laurel Miller. A wealth of expert and friendly knowledge will be shared while you enjoy five artisan cheeses from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop paired with Still Austin’s exceedingly fine, Texas-sourced spirits. Bonus: Take the engraved glass home with you, citizen. Mon., Dec. 3, 6pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. $75. www.stillaustin.com

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of dinner sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Dec. 3, 5-10pm. Café No Sé, 1603 S. Congress, 512/942-2061. www.equalitytexas.org

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Tuesday 4

ANDIAMO'S 14TH ANNIVERSARY Fourteen years, that's right, and this party welcomes back a few veterans to join the celebration and do the culinary fête up right. A four-course Italian meal is the focus of this feast of the senses, with surprise seafood antipasti, spaghetti cacio e pepe, and a whole and marvelously presented salmon. And, of course, there's a complimentary champagne toast! Saluti! Tue., Dec. 4, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $60. www.andiamoitaliano.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Wednesday 5

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Thursday 6

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 7

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com