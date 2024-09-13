Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 13, 2024

In the UK, if you own or manage a pub or inn, then you’re a publican.

The world’s oldest termite mounds, which are located in South Africa, were already ancient when woolly mammoths still roamed the Earth.

A new documentary reveals that when David Bowie wrote “Heroes” he was inspired by Clare Shenstone, a model/actor/artist who had a relationship with him in the mid-1970s.

In 1962, The Jetsons became the first color TV show to air in prime time on ABC-TV.

We’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day because rich city folk in the late 19th century who vacationed in the country during summer months and wore white to stay cooler didn’t want their white clothes to get dirty when they returned to the city.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
