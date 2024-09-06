Columns

Day Trips: The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House, Huntsville

One man’s trash is another man’s home in Huntsville

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 6, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House either greet visitors to Huntsville arriving from the west on Texas Highway 30 with a tip of the hat, or give them the boot as they leave town.

The two conspicuous houses are the handiwork of the late Dan Phillips, who died Dec. 21, 2021, at age 76. For more than 20 years, Phillips and his wife, Marsha, had a construction company specializing in building low-cost housing using recycled materials and training construction workers.


Of the more than 20 houses that the Colorado native built, he estimated that 85% of the materials came from detritus from other construction companies destined for the landfill. Wine corks went into flooring, ceramic tile scraps created mosaic walls, and old license plates were used for roofing.

Inspired by the story of an old woman who lived in a shoe, the Boot House was completed in 2016. Most of the living space is in a 711-square-foot bungalow attached to the boot. A spiral staircase climbs 35 feet to a rooftop deck.


Next door, a white cowboy hat covers a small house. The crown of the hat provides a rooftop deck to watch the traffic on downtown Huntsville’s main east-west thoroughfare.

By all accounts Dan Phillips was a Renaissance man who spent a life well lived. According to John Nova Lomax in a thoughtful remembrance in the January 2022 Texas Highways magazine, the Eagle Scout was also a champion bull rider as a teenager, an Army intelligence officer, inventor of a word game called “Brainsqueeze,” a talented woodworker, a dance teacher at Sam Houston State University for a decade, an author, and a beloved husband and father.

The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House are in the 2600 block of West 11th Street a short distance east of Interstate 45. Both are private residences, so please respect the homeowners’ privacy.

1,719th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, ataustinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: T.V. Munson Home, Denison
Day Trips: T.V. Munson Home, Denison
Munson pioneered viticulture in Texas and saved the French wine industry

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 30, 2024

Day Trips: Blackwell School National Historic Site, Marfa
Day Trips: Blackwell School National Historic Site, Marfa
Texas’ newest national park honors the Mexican American community of Marfa

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 23, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Huntsville, Cowboy Hat House, Boot House, Dan Phillips, Texas Highways

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Childish Gambino, WILLOW
Moody Center
Jon Deas Quintet
at Monks Jazz Club
Gaza’s Eyes
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The 2024 Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  