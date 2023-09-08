When the zipper was first introduced for widespread use in the 1930s, it was limited to men's clothing as it was deemed inappropriate for women to wear clothes that could be taken off quickly.

Elvis Presley sometimes held concerts with a start time at 3am.

Bill Danoff, author of the 1976 hit "Afternoon Delight" for the Starland Vocal Band, is also co-author with John Denver of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" – a huge hit in mainland China – and co-author with Emmylou Harris of the exquisite "Boulder to Birmingham," made famous by Dolly Parton.

Victoria Island in Arctic northern Canada, the world's eighth-largest island, contains a lake that contains an island that contains a lake that contains what is called a "third order island."

In the 1890s, mugshots had to show a person's hands and were shot with a mirror to show a profile.