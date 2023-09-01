Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 1, 2023

Franklin Roosevelt is the only U.S. president to have visited Fort Knox.

Margery Kempe, who lived in the 14th and 15th centuries, is credited as having written the first autobiography in the English language.

The nickname for the lion who roared in the opening credits for film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer was Leo, but the first lion's real name was Slats, and the lion seen at the beginning of The Wizard of Oz was Jackie. There were other lions, too, through 1957: Bill, Telly, Coffee, Tanner, and George.

Bram Stoker thought Queen Elizabeth I was a man.

"Hackney diamonds" is British slang for broken glass – specifically, the shards from windows smashed during a robbery. And it may be the name of the Rolling Stones' next album: The band recently took out an ad in the Hackney Gazette for a fake windows repair company called Hackney Diamonds.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
