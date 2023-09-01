Columns

Day Trips: Murphy’s Steakhouse, Winchester

Step back in time at the former general store

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 1, 2023


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Murphy's Steakhouse in Winchester specializes in big, thick beefsteaks. The menu covers a lot of other options, but order the steak, pure and simple.

From the front, the gleaming white building doesn't look very big, but once you're inside the front door it opens up into a large dining hall. The light from the front windows bounces off the pressed-tin ceiling and illuminates the herd of animal heads gazing down on the diners. The former general store is so old-school that the chalkboard menu at the antique hostess stand almost looks high-tech.


This is a secret place that folks in Bastrop and Fayette counties have kept close to the vest since the 1990s. The menu includes burgers, fried oysters and shrimp, and even pasta, but like I said, get a rib-eye, sirloin, or New York strip. The award-winning onion rings are almost a meal in themselves. A trip to the salad bar is worth the journey, but it is pretty basic and includes a pot of flavorful pinto beans.

The unincorporated community of Winchester is about 20 miles northwest of La Grange, and was founded in 1857. At one time the village boasted four churches, seven general stores, two drugstores, two doctors, a hotel, a butcher shop, a saloon, a lumberyard, a blacksmith shop, a gin, a post office, and a barbershop.


Not much is left of the once prosperous town that cotton built except Murphy's Steakhouse, which also serves the 232 residents as the post office.

Murphy's Steakhouse is at 204 Thomas St. off of FM 153 in Winchester, about 13 miles northeast of Smithville. Doors open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 9:30pm. Weekends can get busy when the area's scenic country roads fill up with daytrippers. For more information, go to eatatmurphys.com or call 979/242-3433.

1,667th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: El Camino Real Visitor Center, Goliad
Day Trips: El Camino Real Visitor Center, Goliad
Cottage museum tells a different part of the history of Goliad

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 25, 2023

Day Trips: Conrad Hilton Center, Cisco
Day Trips: Conrad Hilton Center, Cisco
Small museum near Abilene shows an international hotel chain’s humble beginnings

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 18, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Murphy's Steakhouse, Winchester, La Grange, Fayette County, Bastrop County

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hot Feels: A Classic Car Meet
Feels So Good
The Trial
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Swans ft. Michael Gira, Larry Mullins, Kristof Hahn, Phil Puleo, Dana Schechter, & Christopher Pravdica at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: A Giant Dog, Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lewis, the Mammoths, Blood Red Shoes, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  