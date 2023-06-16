Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

There is a worldwide user group called the 47 Society that believes 47 is the quintessential random number. Their site is 47.net/47society.

Male monarch butterflies have thinner wing veins than females. They also have a small black spot on the lower part of each hind wing.

In Japan, it's considered rude to point with your hands or chopsticks. It's also considered rude to tip in most cases. If you stay in a guesthouse and wish to leave a tip for the server who prepares your food and futon, don't hand over the money directly; instead, put it in a sealed, specially decorated envelope.

Mr. Magoo's full name is J. Quincy Magoo, but we will never know what the "J" stands for.

We all know how useful the sticky black goo created by heating birch bark can be – whether it's for sticking things together, repelling water, or even for its antimicrobial properties. German and French scientists now believe the first to concoct it were Neanderthals, not Homo sapiens.