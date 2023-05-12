Day Trips: Padre Island National Seashore

Padre Island National Seashore outside of Corpus Christi is the longest undeveloped beach in the world and it's in our backyard.

The federal park encompasses 130,434 acres. At 70 miles long, it has 65½ miles of scenic beach. The entire island is 113 miles long. Among U.S. barrier islands, it is second only to Long Island, New York.

Bordered by the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico, the island is one of the last intact coastal prairie habitats in the U.S. and attracts around 400 species of birds.

The island has been used as a cattle ranch and bombing range, and there were discussions of developing it as a resort. Texan U.S. Sen. Ralph Yarborough first introduced a national seashore bill in 1958. President John F. Kennedy signed the legislation on Sept. 23, 1962, and the sixth national seashore was dedicated in 1968.

There are two campgrounds in the park, but neither has RV hookups. Vehicles and camping are allowed on the beach, but four-wheel drive is recommended after the first 5 miles.

All five turtle species in the Gulf nest on Padre Island, including the Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the most endangered sea turtle in the world. Since 1978, the number of nests has steadily increased. The public hatchling releases have become so popular that more than 1,000 visitors have crowded on the beach for a release between mid-June and August. To find out when the releases occur, call 361/949-7163.

Because the island is at the convergence of currents, many types of litter can wash up on the beaches.

"We get all kinds of interesting trash," says Kelly Taylor, chief of education for the park. "Picking up trash is something everybody can do. A walk on the beach is good way to spend the day at Padre Island National Seashore."

