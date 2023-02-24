Columns

Day Trips: The Quarters at Presidio La Bahía, Goliad

Visit the spirits of Texas history at centuries-old lodging

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The Quarters at Presidio La Bahía outside of Goliad lets guests spend the night with the spirits of Texas history.

The two-bedroom apartment is comfortable, if not a bit rugged. The lodgings in the former priests' quarters has a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with most modern conveniences, ample heating, and access to the grounds after the museum closes.

The woman at the front desk said the electricity was a little wonky since a recent power outage. The lighting was at the level of candles and oil lamps, so it was nice having a flashlight handy.


Photo by Patty McLeod

Seeing Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, one of the oldest churches in America, in the shifting light during our visit was like watching a series of paintings outside the apartment's back door.

While no apparitions were seen during my visit, the shadow of nearly three centuries of human occupation was an ever-present sensation.

The Spanish established the stone presidio on the San Antonio River in 1749, and the 2-foot-thick walls were rebuilt in the 1960s. The fort figured in every armed conflict to wrestle Texas from Mexico, but became most famous for the Goliad Massacre.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

On Palm Sunday in 1836, the Mexican army executed Col. James Fannin and at least 342 prisoners. Most guests have not reported in the guest book seeing any ghosts of the Texian soldiers.

The Quarters at Presidio La Bahía has a special place in Texas history. For more information, go to presidiolabahia.org. The lodgings are often reserved months in advance, especially on weekends. As one of the oldest municipalities in Texas, Goliad is loaded with historic places to visit, and the presidio will host a living history program of the Goliad Massacre next month, March 25-26.

1,641st in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden, Gladewater
Day Trips: Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden, Gladewater
East Texas flowers have a rich history rooted in love

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 17, 2023

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 10, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Quarters, Presidio La Bahia, Goliad, Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, San Antonio River, Goliad Massacre, James Fannin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mac Blake: Live Stand-Up Album Recording
Fallout Theater
Jeff Mills
at The Concourse Project
The Cathedral Open House: Hailey Gearo at The Cathedral
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  