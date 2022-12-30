Columns

Day Trips: The World’s Littlest Skyscraper, Wichita Falls

Legendary diminutive office building draws visitors from around the world

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 30, 2022


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The World's Littlest Skyscraper hardly makes a dent in the sky over downtown Wichita Falls, but its story is an often told part of the North Texas city's legend.

Officially known as the Newby-McMahon Building, the four-story structure was supposedly given its nickname in the 1920s when Ripley's Believe It or Not! featured the building in a newspaper column.

In 1912, a large oil field was discovered west of Wichita Falls near Burkburnett. As the county seat, Wichita Falls was the hub for business deals. Office space was at a premium.


Enter one J.D. McMahon, the owner of a construction company working the oil fields. He proposed to investors the construction of an office tower 480" tall.

Did you catch that? In the get-rich frenzy of the oil boom in 1919, the investors who plunked down $200,000 ($3.4 million in 2022 dollars) didn't notice the blueprint measurements were in inches, not feet. McMahon built just what he said he would, and a judge agreed with him when the stakeholders brought suit. McMahon turned a tidy profit on the building before disappearing.

Despite its diminutive size, office space was still hard to find in the boomtown and several oil companies rented space through the 1920s.


The building eventually was boarded up and might have been forgotten if not for Ripley's Believe It or Not! Visitors come from around the world to see the red brick building with a fascinating backstory. It is owned by a local architect who saved it from demolition.

The World's Littlest Skyscraper is at 701 La Salle on the corner of Seventh Street behind the Hello Again furniture and decor shop. In Wichita Falls' Depot Square Historic District, it is surrounded by trendy restaurants and hotels.

1,633rd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers
Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers
Hit the books before you hit the road

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 23, 2022

Day Trips: Top 10 Events in 2022
Day Trips: Top 10 Events in 2022
Cap’n Day Trips reflects on a year of adventure

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 16, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

World's Littlest Skyscraper, Newby-McMahon Building, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Wichita Falls, J.D. McMahon, Depot Square Historic District

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Jana Birchum's Top 10 Photos of 2022
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  