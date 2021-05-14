Columns

We Have an Issue: Everybody’s a Winner

Celebrating the “Best of Austin” Awards

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., May 14, 2021


Cover by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

This issue is a little on the thin side, as you'll notice there's a whole other issue inside the issue: our annual "Best of Austin" awards. It's a mammoth project – an all-hands-on-deck thing that takes months of work and a million little moving parts – and I'm especially proud of it this year, given all the added complications of a remote production cycle. High fives to all the winners, all the finalists, and everybody else out there who's doing good work but we didn't get to acknowledge here. You're the best.

You know what else is the best? Babies. When staff writer Austin Sanders – aka Our Man at City Hall, back this week from paternity leave – brought newborn Penny to Monday's virtual News meeting, a whole Zoom room of hardened reporters went dewy-eyed. She's a charmer. Congrats to Austin, Leticia, and big brother Eli, and welcome back to the grind, Austin!

Online This Week


Kevin Smith at the Mooby's pop-up - photo by David Brendan Hall

Silent Bob Speaks, Eats: Kevin Curtin rolls into fake fast food franchise Mooby's – see: Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and other View Askewniverse productions – and has a chat with filmmaker Kevin Smith about fan connection, veganism, and the story behind Mooby's pop-up experience at 3TEN ACL Live.

No More Swim on a Whim: The city of Austin announced last week that, beginning May 21, Barton Springs Pool will require reservations for entry during guarded swim hours in order to keep capacity to a safe number.


USWNT celebrating after winning the SheBelieves Cup in February - Photo by Brad Smith / ISI Photos

The Champs Are Coming: The U.S. women's national soccer team – defending World Cup winners, you'll remember – will face Nigeria in an Olympics tune-up match on June 16 at Austin FC's brand-new soccer-specific stadium. This will be the inaugural event at Q2 Stadium, with Austin FC's home opener against the San Jose Earthquakes taking place three days later.

That Old Saw: Richard Whittaker interviews filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman about coming back to the Saw franchise with Spiral, the new Book of Saw horror starring Chris Rock.

Weekend Wine Returns Wes Marshall recommends a wine from a rugby player turned rosé maker in France's Languedoc region.

