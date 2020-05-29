We Have an Issue: Welcome to the Summer Fun Issue

2020 is shaping up to be the year of the workaround, the "swap this for that," the Plan B (or C, D...). But we humans are an inventive lot, and it shouldn't surprise anyone how swiftly we've adapted the rites of summer to these socially distanced times. Indeed, we're devoting our annual Summer Fun issue to just that – riffs on the regular hallmarks of the season like summer crushes, cool soaks in water, backyard barbecues, and more.

You can find all those stories starting on p.18. Wanna go the extra mile? Head online. That's where you'll find a four-minute cut of Kevin Curtin's DIY Decathlon, and accompanying video for Robert Faires' piece about how to re-create favorite scenes from the Paramount Summer Classic Film vault. If Beth Sullivan's roundup of sex toys piques your interest, check out James Scott's companion piece online with tips for caring for your safest summer sex partner (batteries not included). Online is where we've gathered all our Summer Fun playlists – which are sprinkled throughout the issue – for easy listening on Spotify, and plucked a few favorites from our archives, including our guide to Austin Greenbelt entrances. Find it all at austinchronicle.com/summer-fun.

Online This Week

Thirsty Planet x EAST: Big Medium and Thirsty Planet Brewing Co. have announced digital collagist Dave McClinton as their 2020 Selected Artist in the third annual Thirsty Planet EAST Artist Series. In this role, McClinton will create a concept beer, label, and packaging, all to be launched during November's East Austin Studio Tour.

West Sixth Agave Heaven: The team behind Taco Flats and La Holly are bringing frozen cocktails and their Mexico City-inspired cuisine to Key Bar for a six-month-long pop-up patio experience.

Daytripping During a Pandemic: Gerald E. McLeod rounds up the latest reopening news for state parks, historic sites, wildlife refuges, watering holes, and more.

Keep That Voice Warm Nataleah Small checks in with singer-songwriter/The Voice season 17 runner-up Ricky Duran about staying productive while in quarantine.

Reigniting the Sonic Boom: Director Jeff Fowler explains the enduring success of Sonic the Hedgehog and the pressure he felt not to screw up the spiky speedster's first foray into feature film.