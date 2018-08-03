Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The area on a sock around the ankle from where a pattern may run up the side of the leg is known as the clock.

Cetaceans (whales and dolphins) do not yawn as they are conscious breathers.

Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, who tracked down Bonnie and Clyde, was in 51 other gun battles, was injured by bullets 23 times, and was shot and left for dead twice. With his pistol, he once shot 100 butter dishes thrown into the air consecutively. He was left-handed.

The artificial sweetener erythritol is fatal to fruit flies.

Woodrow Wilson and Mark Twain played miniature golf (known as crazy golf in some locales) in Bermuda. Wilson was there recuperating due to the temporary loss of sight in his left eye. When the first motor cars arrived on the island, the pair gave up the game to instead petition the Bermuda legislature to ban motorized vehicles.