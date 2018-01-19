Columns

Day Trips: Balcones Distilling, Waco

First whiskey distillery in Texas welcomes guests to try their tasting room

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Jan. 19, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Balcones Distilling in Waco has a tasting room that could double as a neighborhood bar. The small space in the corner of the massive distillery is cozy and noisy with room for about 50 patrons, but the imbibers cycle through the room fairly quickly.

The tastings are a lot of fun. Part of the entertainment is listening to your neighbors describe their opinions of the Texas-made whiskey while forming your own descriptions. The flight of three glasses of the distillery's products is just enough to capture the essences of the spirits without getting tipsy. The tasting room barkeeps will also handcraft a signature cocktail or pour a full shot using their products.


The weekly flights rotate between the distillery's 13 labels and special releases. A typical trio includes Baby Blue, the distillery's original corn whiskey first released in 2009 and the first Texas-made whiskey since Prohibition; Texas Single Malt, a Scotch-style whiskey that is the standout among the three; and True Blue Cask, a mature version of Baby Blue with a higher alcohol content.

What added to my experience was the tasting room staff's passion for the product. They added a sample of Rumble, Balcones' unique take on rum, just for the fun of it.


The Waco distillery was founded by Chip Tate, who lost the business to investors in 2014. After an acrimonious split, he's working to open Tate & Company Distillery in the coming year.

Balcones Distillery is at 225 S. 11th St. in downtown Waco. No reservation is necessary to visit the tasting room Wednesday through Saturday afternoons. Tours of the distillery on Thursday through Saturday require a reservation at www.balconesdistilling.com.

1,382nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Alligator Bank, Alvin
Day Trips: Alligator Bank, Alvin
Hometown financial institution makes a name for itself with a pair of reptiles

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 12, 2018

Day Trips: Exotic Wildlife Tours, Mountain Home
Day Trips: Exotic Wildlife Tours, Mountain Home
Excursions to the wildlife habitat give a look at a Texas legend

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Balcones Distilling, whiskey, rum, Chip Tate

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Aimee Mann
Paramount Theatre
The Host
at AFS Cinema
Fuego ATX
at The Sahara Lounge
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  