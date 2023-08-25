Drag Show Die Felicia Crawls Back in the Coffin

In February 2016, a crypt opened on Chicon Street and out crawled Die Felicia: a goth horror drag show, staged at the now-defunct Badlands lounge, by former pro-wrestler Zane Zena and drag performer Louisianna Purchase. Over seven years later, that crypt closes on Red River, where the very last Die Felicia show will perform its swan song at Elysium on Friday, Aug. 25.

Louisianna Purchase has continued to host Die Felicia through the years, both solo and currently with the inventive Gothess Jasmine. According to the star of season 3 of reality/game show The Boulet Brothers' Dragula on Shudder, a year-round macabre, horror-based show like Die Felicia didn't exist until they and Zane pitched it. "Zane Zena and I were frustrated with only getting to do the drag we loved in October or for Halloween shows," they recalled. "It was a much different drag landscape then, and we had to make our own opportunities happen."

Opportunity came in the form of then-venue Badlands taking the pitch, and the audience for horror drag quickly came after. Louisianna remembered the whole space being packed tight, with former Austin freak icons like Christeene attending. This one-of-a-kind show drew all the curious people in, they said. During its run, Louisianna earned Best of Austin accolades for Best Drag Performer in town seven years in a row.

With Die Felicia being their longest-running show, Louisianna has seen their beloved creature take on many forms. "We've always had an open door policy," they said, "so the cast has morphed and changed over the years. I also think it's good to have new talent come in and shake things up." Greats of the Die Felicia stage include Sticky Gold, who Louisianna pointed to when asked about their favorite performances. The "master of illusions" impressed them with her incredible transformations into the Blair Witch and House of 1000 Corpses' Captain Spaulding. Another cast highlight includes Louisianna's fellow Dragula alum Evah Destruction. Louisianna credits the horror drag competition show with not only bringing Evah into their life but also beefing up the audience for Die Felicia's style of drag. "The crowd that had been faithful to the show, since the beginning became even more so," Louisianna said. "It was exciting for the fans to see their local Queen get bigger and enjoy more opportunities."

Die Felicia has featured multiple special segments that played on the cast and audience's love of horror trivia. "After becoming the sole hostess, I started Horrorpiece Theatre, which is a segment where a classic horror film is parodied by us," Louisianna said, "and our gameshow Wheel of Death." The secret to Die Felicia's success were those interactions, Louisianna claimed. "[If] you want a show that lasts you've got to form connections with your audience," they said. "I want them to feel welcomed, safe, and that there is a space for the gothy scary movie loving drag fans in Austin."

As sunrise hits the mausoleum, the once-thought immortal Die Felicia must return to its metaphorical coffin – but that's no reason to shed a blood tear, Louisianna said. "It's my longest running show that I've created, and I want to see her go out while she's on top," they explained. "I also never want to feel beholden to anything, and stopping Die Felicia allows me to grow and take on new projects." Having seen many seasons of drag magic pass through Austin, "I also hope to see some of the younger/new drag performers who love horror," Louisianna said, "bring something new and refreshing." Perhaps a witch- or vampire-themed show, which Louisianna counts as their favorite childhood horror themes. They remain tight-lipped about their own next night move besides teasing a few upcoming mystery one-off events. However, fans should note that Louisianna will be celebrating 10 years of drag this October at Cheer Up Charlies.

To all the die-hard Die Felicia fans weeping over the show's grave, Louisianna sends a message of immense gratitude. "I hope they know I love them very much," they said. "I created the house and they filled it with their screams, enthusiasm, and love! There's a lot of pieces to making Die Felicia work, and while it's a lot of work, I've loved bringing audiences a show that is groundbreaking to Austin."

Die Felicia’s Last Rites! take place Fri., Aug. 25, 10pm, at Elysium (705 Red River). Ticket info at instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.