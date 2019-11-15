Austin Firefighters Association Takes On Travis County D.A.

Last October, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore offered a plea deal to former Austin Fire Lt. James Baker – five years probation for videotaping his colleague Kelly Gall in the women's locker room. Described as a "slap on the wrist" by Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks, Baker's plea bargain focused the union's attention on the D.A.'s Office and, now, Moore's reelection campaign. This week, the AFA released several short videos that allege Moore has mishandled and failed to prosecute sexual assault cases – a key point of contention in her March primary face-off against José Garza and Erin Martinson.

It "all started with Kelly," AFA Vice Pres­ident Christine Jones told the Chronicle, "but once we started looking into it, we were all just appalled to see what was actually going on. We couldn't leave it." Jones and Nicks met with Moore to discuss Gall's case in Sept. 2018; Nicks insists it was a cordial meeting, but Moore has accused the AFA of making demands of her office.

AFA representatives Vanessa Schaefer and Rikki Stankevitz echoed Jones. Citing the 2018 Circle C Area Democrats meeting where (as we reported in March) Moore was caught on tape saying sexual assaults involving acquaintances are better characterized as "traumatic occurrences" rather than rape, Stankevitz said, "It just seems so inappropriate and so unsafe."

In the survivors' lawsuit filed last summer in federal court against local law enforcement, Moore and her office are accused of gender-based discrimination against women survivors of sexual assault, violating constitutional guarantees of equal protection under law, and perpetuating a culture of "disbelieving, demeaning, and ignoring" women who've been raped. In July, in response to concerns over low prosecution rates, the D.A.'s Office released statistics showing it had obtained "a plea or finding of guilt" in 111 adult sexual assault cases since Moore took office in 2017.

Prosecution rates in these cases do seem to be rising – the Statesman reported in July that the nine trials in 2018 and seven in 2019 to date gave the D.A.'s Office its "highest two-year total since at least 2011." But advocates worry that those big numbers disguise plea deals that are given – as in Baker's case – for lesser crimes. For example, the D.A.'s numbers show that in 2017, 37 cases resulted in a plea or finding of guilt; only one of those cases went to trial.

The union's decision to "educate the public on D.A. Moore's failure to prosecute sexual harassment and assault cases" was made in February after Schaefer made a formal request of AFA to get involved. Stankevitz described the decision as unusual, but explained: "We took an oath to protect and serve our community. ... How could we just turn our backs to this? If we have the means and relationships – and we do – don't we kind of have a moral obligation to use those means?"

Shortly thereafter, the AFA was contacted by local filmmakers Mike Blizzard and Vanessa Pla hoping to learn more about Gall's case; they soon decided to combine their efforts to amplify the voices of survivors. Blizzard, who learned about the survivors' lawsuit from one of the plaintiffs' families, told the Chronicle he and Pla were inspired to create the three short films (and a shorter compilation trailer) because they were "both angered and appalled by what we learned, and still are." Pla agreed: "After learning about the system that's in place right now, I felt like I had no choice but to do something about it." Funding for the project came from the Austin Firefighters Public Safety Fund and community donations.

The videos, each running two to three minutes, feature several women claiming abuse by the system. Gall shares her story, as does rape survivor Hanna Senko, whose case was dropped by Moore's predecessor Rosemary Lehmberg, and Sarah Borch­ardt, whose daughter Emily is one of the eight plaintiffs in the class-action survivors' lawsuit. (Emily Borchardt has filed a separate suit against Moore and First Assistant D.A. Mindy Montford for allegedly sharing both confidential and false information about her case with third parties. Last week, she filed for a temporary restraining order against Moore and Montford; see below.)

As the videos hit social media, Nicks expects some blowback, but he insists this work isn't propaganda – that's what a "political opponent will always say when they're in the corner and they're losing on the facts," he said. Though the AFA hopes the videos will influence the upcoming election, Nicks said the firefighters have purposely not backed a candidate in the race. "We just want the videos out because these women need to be heard," Nicks explained. "These issues need to be heard, and people need to digest what's really going on in this race."

But for Schaefer, who has her own history with sexual assault (outside of Austin), it's personal; because AFD responds to all life-threatening medical calls, "We run calls on victims of sexual assault. I'm supposed to look them in the eyes and help them. I know what is laid out ahead of them. ... I want there to be something I can say, that there are resources, there's a path forward. There's something you can do when you feel like you are powerless and you can't do anything. I get it – it's difficult. No one is saying it's easy. ... I'm just asking that you do the job you signed up for."

