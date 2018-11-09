News

James Baker Receives His Sentence

Disgraced firefighter gets five years probation, loses EMT and firefighting licenses

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Last Friday, former Austin firefighter Jim Baker was sentenced to five years of probation for invasive recording of a fellow firefighter. As part of the deal, Baker gives up his EMT and firefighting licenses, and won't be able to work in those fields again. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore, under fire from active firefighters for agreeing to the plea deal, released a firm statement in defense of the deal, calling it "the maximum amount of community supervision provided by law. ... His conduct was an egregious betrayal of his position of trust and authority in his community. At the same time, no portion of the victim's body was videotaped, and Mr. Baker has no criminal history."

