Columns

Qmmunity: OUTsider Arts Fest Gets Weird N’ Queer This Weekend

Plus, Trans Crowdfund Live fundraises for gender-affirming care for LGBTQIA Austinites of color

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., March 5, 2021


OUTsider artist-in-residence Jesús I. Valles shares new work Bullet.Fruit. Saturday (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

It's about to get real weird 'n' queer up in here, thanks to this weekend's OUTsider Festival (Fri.-Sun., March 5-7). Austin's homegrown queer transmedia fest returns for year seven with the thoroughly apropos theme, "Future in FluX," in reaction to these strange – and we mean really strange – times when, as fest founder Curran Nault tells me, past, present, and future have become a blur. ("Who even knows what day it is anymore?" Ditto). Right now, "past forms are resurfacing in new ways – like the drive-in as an old/new form of socially distanced moviegoing – and, when the future – of teleworking, etc., – is zooming at us faster than [we] could have ever anticipated: a future 'influx,'" he explains of this year's inspiration. To transport festgoers into this dimension that knows not the limits of time, space, nor heteronormativity, organizers have broken each day into separate themes – past, present, and future – with each featuring an artist lineup promising to probe 'n' poke any and all boundaries in true OUTsider fashion. Performances will be streamed online, plus to a limited number of socially distanced seats available to watch the stream outside the Vortex. And what about this year's Legacy Award, you ask? This time around, unlike in previous years, past Legacy awardees – artists Annie Sprinkle and Beth Stephens; punk-cum-folkster Phranc; and Dorian Wood, who honored the late queer ranchera crooner Chavela Vargas last year – will choose artists to whom they would hypothetically confer an award, shares Nault. "That is, as a kind of past-present-future 'pay it forward' moment," he explains. Who they've picked is a surprise and will be revealed by the artists themselves on the fest's opening night. So, if it strikes your fancy, pick up a badge and let OUTsider Fest transport you outta this world this weekend.

2 to Do

OUTsider Fest Three days of totally queer and totally out-there art. Performances by playwright and poet Jesús I. Valles, artists Xandra Ibarra (aka La Chica Boom) and Elliot Reed, and more. Fri.-Sun., March 5-7. Online; the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Badges priced pay-what-you-can. www.outsiderfest.org.

Trans Crowdfund Live! Embrace Austin, Thee Gay Agenda, and Black Trans Leadership of Austin fundraise for gender affirming care for Austin's queer and trans BIPOC community. Ms. GIRL6 and Ms. AmazingHead are your hostesses with the mostesses, with performances by Texas artists including Vonne, Soups, and more. Fri., March 5, 7-8:30pm. Online. $5-35. www.embraceaustin.com/tickets.

Q'd Up

Drive 'N Drag Saves 2021 Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's RuPaul's Drag Race's Bianca Del Rio, and she's come to rescue us from one helluva year with a RuPaul-studded night. Shows are sold out, but a recording will be available for purchase online beginning April 12. Fri.-Sun., March 5-7, 7 & 9:30pm. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. Sold out. www.vossevents.com/drive-n-drag.

Interfaces Interfaces amplifies marginalized artists this evening, featuring a performance from Saliyah and Ivy Roots, plus an open mic (see online for sign-up instructions). Fri., March 5, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/atxinterfaces.

Frida Friday ATX (Note: Rescheduled from Feb. 13.) Mask up for this outdoor market, an "open-air" photo booth, and more gal (pal) fun. Sat., March 6, 11am-3pm. Veracruz All Natural, 2505 Webberville Rd. Free. www.fridafridayatx.org.

Bizarre Stripper Burlesque Celebrate Black History Month with Austin's only all-trans, BIPOC burlesque troupe's tribute to Motown. BSB co-founder and co-producer Sylvia Hatchett Purchase is your host, with performances by Ruby Knight, Jinxy Deviate, Kara Foxx, Chanel Andrews, and special guests. Sat., March 6, 8pm. Online. $11.99 Velvet Revue subscription. www.velvetrevue.com/performer/bizarre-stripper-burlesque.

Intro to Intro to Sketch Class QueerTowne special guest Irielle Wesley teaches you how to bring the laughs while you learn the basics of writing a comedy sketch. Wednesdays, 6-7:30pm. Online. Tips suggested. www.theegayagenda.com.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: We Get By With the Help of Our Friends
Qmmunity: We Get By With the Help of Our Friends
Austin's queers orgs and businesses behind winter storm relief – and how you can keep helping

Beth Sullivan, Feb. 26, 2021

Qmmunity: Luv, Luv, Luv
Qmmunity: Luv, Luv, Luv
Poo Poo Platter's Valentine Kai Kai, anti-Valentine's Day burlesque with Bat City Bombshells, and more queer'd events

Beth Sullivan, Feb. 12, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: City Launches LGBTQIA Quality of Life Survey
Qmmunity: City Launches LGBTQIA Quality of Life Survey
Fill out the survey by April 30

Beth Sullivan, Feb. 5, 2021

Qmmunity: Hope For the Queer'd Future
Qmmunity: Hope For the Queer'd Future
Plus, OUTsider Festival's launch party, Queerbomb's Queer History Series, and more local LGBTQIA events

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 29, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, OUTsider Festival, OUTsider Festival 2021, Curran Nault, OUTsider Festival Legacy Award, The Vortex, Phranc, Dorian Wood, Chavela Vargas, Annie Sprinkle, Beth Stephens, Embrace Austin, Thee Gay Agenda, Black Trans Leadership of Austin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Collection Rert: Variety Show with AHBJ
OUTsider Festival
at Online; The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.
Huckleberry Paella Pop-Up at Nomadic Beerworks
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  