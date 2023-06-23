Screens

Five Essential Films at the Austin Asian American Film Festival

Across nations and diasporas, AAAFF explores the most intriguing, experimental, and entertaining movies from Asian filmmakers

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 23, 2023


The Taste of Mango

“When You Left Me on That Boulevard”

Austin-based filmmaker Kayla Abuda Galang brings her Sundance award-winning and SXSW-selected short back to her current hometown. Yet she goes back to her formative years in San Diego for this delightfully awkward and heartfelt tribute to teen crushes, Filipino aunts, and the healing power of karaoke. Screening as part of the Texas Shorts Program.

Thu., June 22, 6:05pm

The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra

South Korean filmmaker Syeyoung Park's been building a reputation as a director of impressionistic and enigmatic shorts, and in his critically acclaimed, innovative feature debut he fills out a wider but no less weird world – one the size of a mattress. The debris of a dysfunctional relationship metastasizes into a new kind of creature feature.

Sat., June 24, 3:10pm

Fremont

Asia is not a single place, and Babak Jalali's debut concentrates on two intersecting diasporas as an Afghan migrant finds herself crafting the bon mots encased in fortune cookies that are then scattered across tables and into people's minds. It's all anchored by an astonishing performance by Anaita Wali Zada as Afghan translator Donya.

Sat., June 24, 7:20pm

The Taste of Mango

British Sri Lankan moving image artist Chloe Abrahams has long played with questions of family, female bonds, and identity, such as in her 2018 piece, "Mama," in which she and her sister played their mother and aunt. Here she broadens her canvas and subject matter with an experimental documentary juxtaposing her own life with that of her mother and grandmother, twisting and manipulating camcorder footage to revelatory extremes.

Sat., June 24, 5pm

Arnold Is a Model Student

In 2020, teens in Thailand struck back at the repressive and authoritarian education system in what became known as the Bad Student movement. Much as Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho exposed Korean educational malpractice in his 2011 animated debut The King of Pigs, so Sorayos Prapapan gives that struggle dramatic form in the story of a student who returns from the U.S. to question all his options.

Sun., June 25, 7:40pm

The Austin Asian American Film Festival runs through June 25, AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville. Tickets and passes at aaafilmfest.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
The Digital Alchemy of Pixar's <i>Elemental</i>
The Digital Alchemy of Pixar's Elemental
How two Austin creatives found ways to mix fire and water

June 22, 2023

God Is a Bullet
Merciless and bleak Satanic abduction drama is Mandy on crank

June 23, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Austin Asian American Film Festival, When You Left Me on That Boulevard, The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra, The Taste of Mago, Fremont, Arnold Is a Model Student, AAAFF

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pride in Local Music w/ Gina Chavez, Primo the Alien, promqueen, Glass Mansions, Heyoncé [main stage]; Butch County, Female Gallery, Brand New Key, Julie Nolen, Tina G [courtyard]
200 Block of W. Fourth
Greater Austin Comic Con
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Brownout, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band [outside] at Mohawk
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
House of Lepore's Austin Vogue Nights at Swan Dive
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  