Qmmunity: Summer of Pride Is Here

At 34, my love of Pride sometimes feels akin to being the kid who still believes in Santa, but I've never met a Pride I didn't love because I love a good queer party and a reason to celebrate what I treasure. I'm proud of my queerness, proud of my friends, my larger qmmunity. I'm proud of – and awed by – queer history. Which is why, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, Qmmunity and The Austin Chronicle are dubbing this the Summer of Pride.

Stonewall, as most queers know, marks the official start of America's gay rights movement (though several known riots – led largely by the trans community – broke out in California in the decade leading up to Stonewall). This year, as the general public grows more and more supportive of the LGBTQmmunity while the federal government works hard to undo the rights we've won over the past five decades, we celebrate all that we've accomplished in 50 years, and we once again commit to the fight for our rights and the rights of every letter in the queer soup that we don't own. It seems only fitting that we'd kick off the Summer of Pride with QueerBomb's 10th anniversary. Austin's anti-corporate Pride event was created to pay homage to Pride's riot roots and to provide a free, all-ages celebration and rally for the queers of Central Texas. June's beloved annual event has been kick-starting summer for a decade and has become known for its family-like environment dedicated to addressing queer issues and creating a safe space. Days later, Austin Black Pride will kick off its annual celebration, and Austin Pride returns Aug. 10 with an homage to Stonewall. Of course, there's so much more between then and now, so follow us for all of it. It's our summer, babes.

2 to Do

QueerBomb 2019 Get ready to drop glitter bombs, QTs! The 10th anniversary of Austin's DIY, anti-corporate, alt-Pride event will be loud, proud, and full of sparkle. Get there early to mingle before the all-ages rally with p1nkstar, ABP's Sheldon Darnell, political advocate Ash Hall, activist Njera Keith, and more (7pm)! The procession starts at 8:30pm, followed by the dance party and a just-announced mini-ball too! Sat., June 1, 6pm-1am. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. Free. www.fb.com/qbatx.

EQTX & Circle Brewing Present: Beer for All Let's drink to the end of the 86th Lege session (more on that here)! The brewery's summer seasonal will be sporting a fancy Pride label to support and promote equality – literally: Every beer sold Saturday (and every case of Fanny Pack Kolsch, starting in June) supports Equality Texas in honor of their 30th anniversary. Cheers, bbs! Sat., June 1, 1-5pm. Circle Brewing Co., 2340 W. Braker, Ste. B. Free; $20 for a custom EQTX glass and 3 pours. www.equalitytexas.org.

Q'd Up

BAGS! A Bag Lounge with FFTwinz and DJ J Boom. Thu., May 30, 8pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $3 with a bag.

p1nky & the Kwane: Another Soup Opera! A mash-up of surrealist theatre, performance art, and music. Fri.-Sun., May 31-June 2, 9pm. MOHA, Springdale & Lyons, $10-35.

Lesbians Who Tech Mingle with techie LGBTQ women, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming folks. Fri., May 31, 6pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. Free.

Q Austin × Queer Trans Social Be a snack, bring a snack, eat a snack. Fri., May 31, 7-9pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. Free.

Confession Naughty nuns, fetish with a twist, and tantalizing performances by Lita Deadly, Caleb De Casper, and Ruby Knight. Sat., June 1, 8pm. Ironwood Hall, 505 E. Seventh. $15-25.

The F Show St8 from San Francisco, but that's the only thing straight about it. Sat., June 1, 8pm. Indra's Awarehouse, 7904 FM 969. $10.

Queer Up Charlies: Pride Edition A hot and sweaty dance party of the queerest variety. Sat., June 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Gear Night Leather, lace, denim, chains, metal, latex – whatever gets your gears turning. First Saturdays, 10pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Cub Sport Brisbane's "trans-dimensional" queer pop band. Sun., June 2, 8pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River. $12.

Austin Black Pride 2019 Nonstop events celebrating Austin's Black LGBTQ communities. Allies welcome. Tue.-Sun., June 4-9. www.austinblackpride.org.

Joterías Tati's back with the city's most brilliant Latinx talent. Wed., June 5, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6-8.