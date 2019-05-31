News

Looking Back at the Good and Bad of the 86th Texas Legislature

Sine dead!

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., May 31, 2019


The Austin delegation gathers for its portrait. Front row: (l-r) Erin Zwiener, Gina Hinojosa, Sheryl Cole, Donna Howard. Back row: (l-r) James Talarico, Celia Israel, John Bucy, Eddie Rodriguez, Vikki Goodwin (Photo by John Anderson)

We were promised an earnest, meat-and-potatoes, kinda boring 86th Texas Legislature, and that's more or less what we got. Though the usual chicanery and mendacity could be found on display without much searching, our elected representatives managed to make some things a little better – particularly our public schools – and avoided wholesale trampling on the rights and dignity of most Texans, a low bar to clear but too often not low enough. Here you'll find our team's roundup of what happened on the issues we staked out back in January, as well as on a few other fronts where news broke out.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 31, 2019 with the headline: Sine Dead!

