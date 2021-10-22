News

Public Notice: Are You a Felon?

Delta-8 products are now considered Schedule 1 narcotics; plus: boards and commissions evicted from City Hall

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 22, 2021


DO NOT BUY! As of Friday afternoon, it's now a felony offense to possess these products! (Art by Zeke Barbaro)

In a very quiet move last Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services posted an update on their Consumable Hemp Program page redefining popular and heretofore legal Delta-8 THC products ("all other forms of THC, including Delta-8 in any concentration and Delta-9 exceeding 0.3%") as Schedule 1 controlled substances – possession of which is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. So, yeah, those tasty Maple Brown Sugar tinctures that we had marketed online under the "Chronic" brand until yesterday – hope it all got shipped out, because it's now a felony to be in possession of it.

Briefly, Delta-8 is one of a class of products – including chemical variants of the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana – that was effectively made legal by the federal 2018 Farm Bill and has flourished since, especially in states like Texas where regular old pot remains illegal. And as federal drug agencies have chosen not to step into the role of regulating these products, at least 14 states have gone ahead and banned them, in apparent violation of that Farm Bill. (For a fun read on this, see "How Mitch McCon­nell Accidentally Created an Unregu­lated THC Market," published this week on fivethirtyeight.com.) And now Texas has joined in, making felons out of untold thousands of citizens – "despite two bills with language banning the sale of D-8 failing to pass in the most recent Texas legislative session, despite the 2018 Hemp bill declaring that all hemp and hemp derived cannabinol products are legal, despite the objections of many Texans, and despite their lack of authority to make decisions like that and enforce them," wrote Carlos Elizondo, one of the founders of local CBD startup Heem, in a plaint to us this morning.

Meanwhile, enjoy the Texas Hemp Harvest Fest this Saturday (see Jessi Cape's story); this turn of events should make for some interesting discussions there.

ZAP: Don't Kick Us Out of City Hall

On Tuesday night, the city's Zoning and Platting Commission approved a resolution pushing back on a recently released plan to move its public meetings – along with those of 14 other city boards and commissions – out of City Hall and into the new Permitting and Development Center at Highland. A move had been rumored, but commissioners only received official notice via a memo emailed shortly before their Tuesday meeting.

The ZAP reso outlined a number of reasons to stay put, most notably reduced public access and security concerns at the PDC. Seven high-frequency bus routes currently serve City Hall, including both MetroRapid lines, while the PDC is served by just two high-frequency routes and the MetroRail Red Line, making it more difficult for those who rely on public transit to attend meetings. In addition, transit stops at Highland are significantly more distant from the PDC than those at City Hall, forcing commissioners and the public to traverse dark parking lots after late-night meetings in an area far less populated than Downtown. Nor is the massive Highland parking garage noticeably secured, as is its City Hall counterpart.

Commissioners also cited the lack of metal detectors at the PDC, a definite cause for unease as public discourse becomes increasingly fraught (thank you, Mr. Zucker­berg). But reduced public access was the chief concern voiced by ZAP, which approved the resolution with one abstention.

City management's stated reason for the move is to create a one-stop shop with all land development services under one roof. But as the reso points out, ZAP's support staff doesn't work at the PDC, so operationally it makes little sense to move them. While the memo all but had "done deal" stamped on it, the earliest moving date isn't until February, so there are still a few months to bat this thing around. Stay tuned.

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
More Public Notice columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Public Notice
Public Notice: The City's Day in Court
Public Notice: The City's Day in Court
Plus: $100 million buses; $0.00 fares

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 1, 2021

Public Notice: Being Brave
Public Notice: Being Brave
School districts set to defy Abbott's political posturing

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 13, 2021

More Public Notice
Public Notice: Rewilding Zilker Park
Public Notice: Rewilding Zilker Park
How do you polish a crown jewel?

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 15, 2021

Public Notice: For Further Consideration...
Public Notice: For Further Consideration...
So yeah, let’s really get serious about housing in Austin

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 8, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Public Notice, Delta-8 THC, Texas Department of State Health Services, Consumable Hemp Program, cannabis, marijuana, Austin Zoning and Platting Commission, City Hall, Texas Hemp Fest

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Forbidden Fruit’s 40th Anniversary Party
Forbidden Fruit
Pup Play and Kink 101
at Oilcan's
Paws on Fourth Pup Night
at Oilcan's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  