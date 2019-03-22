News

Lege Lines: Taking Aim at Planned Parenthood ... Again

Senate committee advances bill targeting Downtown clinic

By Mary Tuma, Fri., March 22, 2019


Planned Parenthood on E. Seventh (Photo by Jana Birchum)

On Monday, March 18, the Senate State Affairs Committee ushered through a bill in a 7-0 vote that takes aim at the Planned Parenthood clinic on E. Seventh Street. Senate Bill 22 by abortion opponent state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, would prohibit certain transactions (including contracts, lease agreements, and donations) between a government entity and an abortion provider or affiliate, a not-so-subtle attack on the city of Austin's longtime nominal $1-a-year lease agreement with the Downtown PP. The city has leased the space to the reproductive health provider since 1974, renewing it most recently last November in a 10-1 Council vote. Under the legislation, the state attorney general would be able to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction to block the agreement and others like it.

Major anti-choice lobbying group Texas Right to Life told the committee that SB 22 is a high priority for the group, and implored them to expand the legislation to encompass hospitals and universities. The bill is also a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who listed it among his top three abortion-related bills he hopes to see pass. A stream of anti-choice advocates also testified before the committee, at an oftentimes rambling pace, claiming cities should not "subsidize" the abortion industry, echoing bill author Campbell. However, the local Plan­ned Par­ent­hood center in the crosshairs does not provide abortion; rather, it offers preventive health care services like cancer screenings, birth control, and STD and HIV tests to the community's low-income and uninsured residents. The clinic served more than 5,000 patients in 2018, totaling about $560,000 in subsidized health care.

“This is a bill that seeks to interfere with a local community’s decision to make what it believes are the best health care decisions for the people who live in their local communities.” – Former Sen. Wendy Davis

Revisiting her old stomping grounds, former Sen. Wendy Davis testified against the bill, citing her experience receiving basic health care at Planned Parenthood as a teenager, which enabled her to pursue a career. Davis, who now leads advocacy group Deeds Not Words, said SB 22 would disrupt critical care for women who need it most. "This is a bill that seeks to interfere with a local community's decision to make what it believes are the best health care decisions for the people who live in their local communities," she told the committee.

Meanwhile, Mayor Steve Adler, joined by City Council Members Greg Casar, Pio Ren­teria, Jimmy Flannigan, Paige Ellis, and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, stood in solidarity at the Downtown Planned Parenthood earlier that day to oppose SB 22. "I can't stress enough how important it is to really walk the walk and talk the talk when it comes to local control and personal accountability," said Eck­hardt. "And this is truly an assault on both." Sarah Wheat of Planned Parent­hood Greater Texas noted that the bill would have "broad" implications for partnerships across the state, including a health education program for mothers with opioid dependency and a citywide teen pregnancy prevention program in Dallas.

SB 22 now moves to the full GOP-dominated Senate for debate. If passed there, it would still need approval from the House as well.

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More women's health
Women's Coalition Wins Fed Health Funding
Women's Coalition Wins Fed Health Funding
Group says it can serve a greater number of women with the available funds

Jordan Smith, March 29, 2013

Jumping the Shark on Women's Health
Jumping the Shark on Women's Health
For the sake of anti-abortion politics, the governor and the Legislature are putting women in danger

Jordan Smith, Jan. 18, 2013

More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: “Born Alive” Bills Filed
Lege Lines: “Born Alive” Bills Filed
National right-wing moral panic over “infanticide” hits Texas

March 15, 2019

Dawnna Dukes Finds Herself on the Wrong Side of the Texas Ethics Commission Again
Dawnna Dukes Finds Herself on the Wrong Side of the Texas Ethics Commission Again

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

women's health, 86th Texas Legislature, Planned Parenthood, Donna Campbell, abortion rights, Wendy Davis, Deeds Not Words, Dan Patrick, SB 22, Senate Bill 22, Steve Adler, Sarah Eckhardt, Sarah Wheat, Paige Ellis, Greg Casar, Pio Renteria, Jimmy Flanigan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Free Grimm-Graham Thursday
The Blanton Museum of Art
Austin Bombings Memorial 2018 at City Hall
American Lamb Jam Tour
at Hotel Van Zandt
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  