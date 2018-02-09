Agriculture Commissioner

Incumbent Sid Miller faces two Republican primary challengers: Austin attorney and lobbyist Trey Blocker, and Jim Hogan, who previously ran for the spot in 2014 as a Democrat. Retired U.S. Air Force colonel Kim Olson is unopposed in the Democratic primary. She's pledged to hit every Texas county to spread her message of regenerative agriculture, farmland preservation, and water policies that protect farmers' rights. And she walks the walk: Olson owns and operates a bee ranch and family farm where she raises fruits and veggies. The incumbent Miller's tumultuous and controversial time in office – which includes a Texas Rangers-led investigation into taxpayer-funded trips, a Twitter account that referred to Hillary Clinton as a "cunt" days before the 2016 election, and a Facebook post that called for the atomic bombing of the Muslim world – ensures his re-election isn't a cakewalk.