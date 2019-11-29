Tex Smith
Kinfolk (Whippoorwill)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Simultaneously released with the sparser Fair-Weather Friends, Tex Smith's Kinfolk mines an earnest core, whether in the restless "Traveling Tune" and "Now It's Time to Go" or the soothing ode to his late producer Seth Gibbs on the title track. The song wrangler's voice flows direct and tender, from the Johnny Cash-touched "Old Paper Bags" to a Hank Williams lope on "I Can't Live Without You." Piano licks and pedal steel swing across the 12 tunes and the backside's "Rise Up Bones and Walk" kicks an electric boogie.