So they went ahead and made him a justice. I guess we all saw that coming – as one of my mentors broke down: This was the moment we all realized, people do believe survivors (Dr. Ford was a "credible witness," right?), they just don't care. So. I know it's too late to remind folks to register to vote – at least too late for November – but it's not too late to remind everyone to visit the ballot box on (or before) Nov. 6. Let's join together – for survivors, for queers, for all women and nonbinary folks, for queer youth – and let's vote them out. In the meantime, take care and take sanctuary. October, after all, is the month of Halloween and queers love any excuse to dress up and act up! Feeling witchy about it? Join Austin International Drag Foundation for their Hallows' Eve kickoff with a drive-in drag show and screening of The Craft (Saturday). And if you want to take yer makeup skillz to the next level, Coco Coquette hosts two workshops this week: one for monsters (Oct. 11), one for fancy felines (Oct. 18). Let's reinvent the world through costumes, through drag, through queer community, through voting.

Werq the World Rev those engines, my gentlequeers. RuPaul's Drag Race is crashing into town and Michelle Visage is behind the wheel with some of yer fave cast queens. Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, and Violet Chachki are going heel to heel with season 10 stars Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Eureka O'Hara, and Asia O'Hara for a night that'll make you cheer shantay, y'all slay. Thu., Oct. 11, 9pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $39-150. www.fb.com/werqtheworld.

GayCL Eight years is a long time in the life span of queer events, so let's first and foremost give GirlFriend a big round of applause for coming in hot and queer'd for nearly a decade. This year, GirlFriend's GayCL is spotlighting an absolute alliteration of local faves – BLakchyl, Baij, Belladonna – plus performances by the smoking ladies of Fat Bottom Cabaret, San Antonio's Shelly Webster, and the Florida-based Tomboi. Trust, if you didn't catch them at Lez Wedding last weekend, this is your chance to wrong that right. And DJs Dr. Beard and Jeva promise to make the dance party popping. It'll be so rad, you'll be like, "Paul who? Metallica what?" Sat., Oct. 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Monster Mashup Makeup Workshop For yer face-paint desires. Makeup provided. Thu., Oct. 11, 7-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. $45.

Three Dollar Bill! Arielle Isaac Norman and Jered McCorkle host queer stand-up. Second Thursdays, 8pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $3.

Lights Off: Leather & Gear Night Release yer inner (or outer) kink here. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

allgo’s Anniversary Celebration Bike to the party celebrating allgo's 33 years with free help and swag from Yellow Bike Project and Austin Transportation Department. Sat., Oct. 13, 10am-1pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Brand New Key w/ Nancy Scott A laid-back evening with groovy tunes and cute queers. Sat., Oct. 13, 7-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free.

Drag at the Drive-In: The Craft With queens EmmaSis, Chique Fil-a-tio, and more. Sat., Oct. 13, 7-10pm. Blue Starlite Mueller II, 2103 E.M. Franklin.

Pajama Jammy Jam Throwback beats and PJ lewks. Sat., Oct. 13, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Pop Princess Silent Disco A bubblegum beat battle by DJs Mouthfeel and Benzo. Sat., Oct. 13, 10pm. Empire Control Room, 606 E. Seventh. $5+.

TGQ Social For anyone on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum as well as advocates and allies. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Hair Styling Essentials For Trans Teens Master yer blow drying, curling iron, and flat iron skills. Call to reserve your seat! Wed., Oct. 17, 6-8pm. Maximum FX, 1007 S. Congress #103. 512/472-3331. www.maximumfx.com.

aGLIFF: Life in the Doghouse A documentary on Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta – the couple who saved 600+ dogs during Hurricane Katrina and founded Danny & Ron's Rescue. Wed., Oct. 17, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12.

Trans in Texas: Dr. Erica Anderson Texas State's Alliance hosts special guest Dr. Erica Anderson. Thu., Oct. 18, 7-9pm. Texas State University, San Marcos. www.lbjsc.txstate.edu.

CLAWstin 9 The local league of the national Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers is rumbling for a good cause – all proceeds go to the SEED Learning Community of Austin. It's gonna be fierce. Thu., Oct. 18, 8-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.clawstin.org.