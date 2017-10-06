Last week's story "The Weight of 20 Tons," about the death of Amir Bahman Kaman, incorrectly identified Kaman's wife Lourdes as a legal resident. In fact, she is a U.S. citizen.

In our "Best of Austin" finalists' ballot, we incorrectly listed Best Pastry Chef finalist Sarah Prieto's restaurant affiliation; she works at Barley Swine. Additionally, in the Best Local Activist category, finalist Fatima Mann's organization is Counter Balance: ATX, and Stephanie Trinh is with AURA.